H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Features Drone Show, RE/MAX Parachute Team, And Live Bands on Fox4 Stage
Festival adds High In The Texas Drone Show featuring 200 drones flown by Sky Elements Drone Shows to entertainment that includes live concerts on Fox4 Stage.PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival entertainment will feature a drone show, parachute team sky divers, and live music all weekend. The newly added “High In The Texas Sky Drone Show” includes 200 drones by Sky Elements Drone Shows that is replacing the traditional fireworks show due to the continued burn ban in Collin County. Sky Elements recently achieved a Guinness World Records title and continues to spearhead the transition from fireworks to awe-inspiring drone shows. The drone performances will take place on September 22 and 23 on Friday and Saturday evenings, following the balloon* glow events.
RE/MAX of Texas Sky Divers parachute team will jump from their airplane flying over Oak Point Park and landing on the field for the crowd. They will give three performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. and members of the team also walk the edge of the field to take pictures with families and answer questions.
The Fox4 Main Stage has a full schedule of live music, a special concert and two high energy bands playing all the favorite dance songs. Here is the daily schedule:
Thursday, September 21 – Plano Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 22 – Party Machine Band at 4:30, 6:30, 8:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, September 23 – Ice House Band at 4:30, 6:30, 8:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Hot Air Balloon* activities are scheduled for the four-day weekend:
Thursday, September 21 –Balloon Glow at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 22 –Balloon Glow presented by RE/MAX at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23 – Balloon Launch presented by Dos Equis at 7:00 a.m. and Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24 – Balloon Launch presented by the City of Plano at 7:00 a.m.
Additional attractions are spread out across the Festival grounds and include the Central Market Kids Fun Zone with carnival rides (tickets and wristbands sold online or at the gate) and the Raising Cane’s Kids Korner Craft Tent that is free for children of all ages. The Ninja Nation Obstacle Course Challenge is on September 23 (advance registration required). Merchandise vendors include cool items to shop like handmade jewelry, art, hats, and more.
*Hot Air Balloon Displays, including launches, static displays, glows, and tether rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot-air balloons are ONLY in the Park during the scheduled balloon activity dates and times.
Festival Dates & Hours
September 21 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 22 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 23 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 24 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Tickets & Parking
Admission, tickets and parking pricing are as follows:
• $10 General Admission
• $5 Kids Ages 3-12
• $5 Seniors 65 and Over
• FREE for Kids 36” and Under
• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking
• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband
• $2.50 Per Ride Kids Fun Zone
• $20 Kids Ages 6-12 Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ride
• $30 Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ride
• $50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra Concert
Additional information about the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is available at www.planoballoonfest.org and also posted to Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
