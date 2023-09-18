Personal Hygiene Market Size is projected to reach USD 720 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%: Straits Research

The global personal hygiene market size was valued at USD 525 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 720 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Rise in awareness among individuals in developed regions to enhance health and quality of daily life is anticipated to drive demand for personal hygiene products.

New York, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal hygiene is maintaining one's health and hygiene to prevent infectious diseases, fungi, and other illnesses. Regular hand washing, bathing, brushing your teeth after each meal, trimming and cleaning your nails, and other routines can help you maintain your hygiene. Maintaining proper hygiene protects against a variety of infections and illnesses that are associated with poor cleanliness. In addition, it is a good idea to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, dispose of used tissues appropriately and keep the areas where you handle food clean. By using this technique, the transmission of harmful pathogens and other diseases is prevented.

The most common personal hygiene goods are incontinence clothing, face masks, stretchy hats, antibacterial wipes, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Maintaining a high standard of personal cleanliness benefits social, emotional, and psychological well-being, self-esteem, and confidence. The rising disposable income and willingness to pay for these products fuel market expansion.

Rising Awareness of Benefits of Maintaining Cleanliness and Personal Hygiene Drive the Global Personal Hygiene Market

The coronavirus outbreak has raised awareness of the importance of maintaining good personal hygiene to stop the spread of infection. Public and private groups constantly launch numerous efforts and campaigns to promote the need to maintain personal cleanliness, particularly in emerging nations. This, coupled with strong marketing campaigns by producers of personal hygiene goods like antiperspirants, deodorants, and shower gels to promote a clean and healthy lifestyle, are also aiding in the market's expansion.

Furthermore, a rise in consumer demand for gender-specific hygiene products and a rise in consumer desire for personal beautification fuel demand for personal care products, which boosts the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in consumer preference for multi-faceted personal hygiene and grooming products and the introduction of other multifunctional goods favorably affect the market growth. In addition, a rise in awareness among individuals in developed regions to enhance health and quality of daily life is anticipated to drive demand for personal hygiene products.

Additionally, the rise in consumption of products such as sanitary pads, wipes, hand sanitizers , and bath & shower products subsequently drives demand for personal hygiene products. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase demand for personal hygiene products and drive market growth.

Untapped Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets of Global Personal Hygiene Market

Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA serve as lucrative regions for personal hygiene products. Growth of the personal hygiene market is expected to be driven by opportunities in untapped, emerging markets, owing to improved healthcare industry infrastructure, a rise in pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and increased demand for personal hygiene products.

The healthcare industry in emerging economies is developing significantly, owing to augmentation in demand for better-advanced manufacturing systems and significant investments by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. In addition, pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on expansions in developing regions such as India, China, and Japan, owing to increased demand for personal hygiene products.

The US has one of the biggest pharmaceutical markets, and among BRIC nations, China leads the market, followed by Brazil, Russia, and India. Development of pharmaceutical research & medical device industries has been witnessed in the Asian countries, owing to abundant availability of resources. Together, these factors are projected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 720 billion by 2030 Market Size in 2021 USD 525 billion in 2021 CAGR 3.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2029-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Gender, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors 3M ,Colgate-Palmolive Company ,Johnson & Johnson ,Kimberly-Clark Corporation ,P&G ,Paul Hartmann AG ,Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. ,Sydney Pharma ,Unilever PLC. ,B. Braun Melsungen Key Market Opportunities Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets



Key Market Drivers Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Maintaining Cleanliness and Personal Hygiene





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the leading position and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In the coming years, the healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise at the quickest rate due to the region's economic growth and increasing corporate and public sector initiatives to raise public awareness of the need for hand cleanliness. Asia-Pacific also has the largest population worldwide—a more significant population is expected to result in increased use of personal hygiene products, which ultimately fuels market expansion. Expanding access to reasonably priced personal care goods also fuels market expansion.

Europe is the second-largest region and is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing cases of chronic infectious disorders, which also raises concerns about personal hygiene in Europe, increasing the demand for soaps and hand sanitizers. European countries turned out to be the most affected by an ongoing pandemic, with 6 out of the top 10 countries with maximum cases and deaths being cornered by the region. Consumer behavior toward maintaining a quality life makes Europe a potential market for innovations and launches in beauty and personal care, boosting the market growth.

The North American personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit continuous growth in the future, owing to high awareness among consumers about hand hygiene. In addition, regulatory authorities such as the FDA and the WHO initiated awareness campaigns to support the use of hand sanitizers in North America. Acknowledging the market potential, giant manufacturers in the US are branching out to launch production lines for hand sanitizers to supplement their segment sales.

Key Highlights

The global personal hygiene market size is projected to reach USD 720 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Product-wise, the global personal hygiene market is classified into Soaps, Hand Sanitizers, Bath & Shower Products, Face Care Products, and Others. Bath & Shower products are the highest contributor to the market and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Gender-wise, the global personal hygiene market is classified into Unisex, Male, and Female. The Unisex segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Distribution channel-wise, the global personal hygiene market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital-Based Pharmacies, Supermarkets, and E-Commerce. The Supermarket is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global personal hygiene market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global personal hygiene market are 3M, B. Braun Melsungen, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, P&G, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Sydney Pharma, and Unilever PLC.

Global Personal Hygiene Market: Segmentation

By Product

Soaps

Hand Sanitizers

Bath & Shower Products

Face Care Products

Others

By Gender

Unisex

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital-based Pharmacies

Supermarkets

E-commerce

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/personal-hygiene-market/toc

Market News

In June 2022, A joint venture between Unilever and Genomatica (Geno), a pioneer in biotechnology and sustainability, was established to develop and market substitutes for cleaning components generated from palm oil and fossil fuels. Thousands of ordinary cleaning and personal care products rely on them in their formulas. This project intends to provide more ethically sourced palm oil substitutes to the market in response to the rising demand for palm oil with sustainable sourcing.

A joint venture between Unilever and Genomatica (Geno), a pioneer in biotechnology and sustainability, was established to develop and market substitutes for cleaning components generated from palm oil and fossil fuels. Thousands of ordinary cleaning and personal care products rely on them in their formulas. This project intends to provide more ethically sourced palm oil substitutes to the market in response to the rising demand for palm oil with sustainable sourcing. In May 2022, Unilever disclosed that it had signed a contract to buy the majority of Nutrafol, a renowned supplier of hair wellness products. Through Unilever Ventures, Unilever now owns a minority (13.2%) interest in Nutrafol.

News Media

Global Hand Cream Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.3%

Global Facial Skincare Products Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.28%



Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Industrial and Institutional Disinfectant and Sanitizers Market : Information by Product (Sanitizers, Disinfectants), Composition (Ethyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol), End-User, and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market : Information by Function (Disinfectant & Sanitizers), Product Type (Phenolic, Iodophors), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market : Information by Drug Class Type (Acid Neutralizers), Route of Administration (Oral), Disorder Type (Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Region—Forecast

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market : Information by Drug Generation (First Generation, Second Generation), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Regions-Forecast to 2031

