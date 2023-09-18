Cold Chain Packaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 55.97 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.70%: Straits Research

The global cold chain packaging market size was valued at USD 22.42 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 55.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period (2022-2030), The non-rechargeable segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shipment and packaging of products that need to be kept at a specific temperature to operate correctly are known as "cold chain packing." Cold chain packaging solutions are necessary for the growth of the worldwide market for perishable goods and the accessibility of food and medical supplies on a global scale. Cold chain solutions include protection from jarring, shocks, bad weather, hard handling, and other unforeseen variables during transit, in addition to keeping the products' ideal temperature.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cold-chain-packaging-market/request-sample

Growing Demand in Healthcare and Pharmacy Sectors Drives the Global Market

Cold chain packaging solutions must meet demand, given the rise in popularity of ordering prescription drugs online. Pharmaceuticals and other things are delivered directly to customers' front doors by Amazon and other online vendors. Professional cold chain packaging solutions are necessary since it is impossible to ignore the need for proper thermal packaging, packaging design, and adherence to industry standards. In October 2020, Softbox unveiled Tempcell ECO, its most current creation, in the US. Award-winning temperature-controlled package transporter The Tempcell ECO employs Thermaflute from Softbox. This plastic-free design provides thermal efficiency and insulation on par with typically expanded polystyrene shippers. It is entirely curbside recyclable and composed of corrugated cardboard.

Rising Consumer Demand for Perishable Food Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Players are focusing more on developing thermal box packaging for perishables like food and specifically made corrugated cardboard, which is the best alternative to polystyrene/EPS packaging. For instance, a manufacturer like Chilltainers has started producing insulated packaging utilizing corrugated board, encouraging airflow and a conductive layer of insulation . At the same time, the metalized polyester laminate deflects heat and keeps the inside colder for an extended period. The company is also focused on producing wool as an insulator because it is more porous than polystyrene and may absorb condensation from the air to keep food cooler for longer.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 55.97 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 22.42 billion CAGR 10.70% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End-User, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sonoco Thermosafe, Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Cryopak, Sofrigam Company, Intelsius (A DGP Company), Coolpix, Softbox Systems Ltd, Clip-Lok SimPak and Chill-Pak, Key Market Opportunities Rising Consumer Demand for Perishable Food Creates Tremendous Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Demand in Healthcare and Pharmacy Sectors Drives the Global Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/cold-chain-packaging-market

Regional Insights

Europe is the most significant global cold chain packaging market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period. The need for cold-storage units in the region has grown due to the pandemic, which closed down the food service sales channels and left their suppliers searching for new customers and a location to store the unsold food. Additionally, the demand for pre-cooked meals, frozen meat, and other frozen and chilled food and beverages has increased the need for cold chain packaging solutions in the region. Pharmaceutical companies have been pressured to create temperature-controlled containers that match the requirements for deep-frozen vaccine storage since COVID-19 vaccines must be maintained at temperatures as low as -70C. In the region, the demand for cold chain packaging solutions has increased.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90%, during the forecast period. The region's expanding need for pharmaceutical storage and the demand for frozen and chilled food and beverages are the main drivers of the demand for cold chain packaging. The supply chain management for storing and transporting temperature-sensitive items depends heavily on cold chain packaging. Numerous important pharmaceutical development companies, such as Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Teva, and Apotex, are based in Canada. Pelican BioThermal opened a network station in Toronto in February 2020 to sell its Credo Xtreme and Credo Cargo shipping containers as part of its Demand Rental program. The business has acquired NanoCool, a Mexican producer of temperature-controlled packaging, to diversify its selection.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for frozen food in China due to the government lowering import taxes on frozen food and the rapid expansion of food outlets. The propensity to dine at Western establishments and try Western cuisine is predicted to enhance demand for frozen meat and other chilled meals and beverages. Local food and retail firms supported the Indian government's approval of 27 new projects by the Minister of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) to modernize the area's cold chain infrastructure by November 2020. This is anticipated to help boost the local agri-food industry's export potential and reduce food waste, increasing demand for cold chain packaging solutions in India's food and beverage industry.

Key Highlights

The global cold chain packaging market size is projected to reach USD 55.97 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on product, the global cold chain packaging market is bifurcated insulated containers, refrigerants, and temperature monitoring. The insulated containers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user application, the global cold chain packaging market is bifurcated into food, dairy, pharmaceutical, and others. The food segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period.

Europe is the most significant global cold chain packaging market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Pelican BioThermal LLC Sonoco Thermosafe Cold Chain Technologies Inc. Cryopak Sofrigam Company Intelsius (A DGP Company) Coolpix Softbox Systems Ltd Clip-Lok SimPak and Chill-Pak

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cold-chain-packaging-market/request-sample

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Product

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Temperature Monitoring

By End-User

Food

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Other End-user Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL COLD CHAIN PACKAGING MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value U.S. By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value U.K. By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value China By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value UAE By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value Brazil By Product Introduction Product By Value Insulated Containers By Value Refrigerants By Value Temperature Monitoring By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food By Value Dairy By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Other End-User Applications By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Cold Chain Packaging Market Share By Manufacturers Cold Chain Packaging Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Pelican BioThermal LLC Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Sonoco Thermosafe Cold Chain Technologies Inc. Cryopak Sofrigam Company Intelsius (A DGP Company) Coolpix Softbox Systems Ltd Clip-Lok SimPak And Chill-Pak RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cold-chain-packaging-market/toc

Market News

In September 2022 , Peli BioThermal, the partner of the life science industry from discovery to distribution, offered the most modern reusable, customizable temperature-controlled transportation solution. Additionally, Credo Go wants to help pharmaceutical companies reach their cost-cutting targets, operational performance metrics, and environmental, social, and governance objectives. Pelican Products, Inc. "CrdoTM Go combined the tried-and-true Peli BioThermal technology with cutting-edge design innovation to improve payload protection, lengthen component life, and reduce a program's carbon impact.

, Peli BioThermal, the partner of the life science industry from discovery to distribution, offered the most modern reusable, customizable temperature-controlled transportation solution. Additionally, Credo Go wants to help pharmaceutical companies reach their cost-cutting targets, operational performance metrics, and environmental, social, and governance objectives. Pelican Products, Inc. "CrdoTM Go combined the tried-and-true Peli BioThermal technology with cutting-edge design innovation to improve payload protection, lengthen component life, and reduce a program's carbon impact. In April 2022, Peli BioThermal, announced the opening of its newest service facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The company has more than 30 global network stations, service centers, and drop points. Recently opened service centers in China and India are now included in this list.

News Media

Global Advanced Packaging Market Size Worth USD 102,097 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 10%

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 10.70%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Healthcare Cold Chain Monitoring Market : Information by Component (Hardware, Software), Product (Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals), Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), End-Users (Hospitals, Biopharmaceutical Companies), and Region—Forecast till 2031

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market : Information by Packaging Gas (Oxygen, Nitrogen), Packaging Material (Polyvinylchloride, Polyethylene), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Cold Chain Logistics Market : Information by Product (Mechanical and Cryogenic Refrigeration Systems, Reefers (Reefer Vans and Trucks)), Application (Food and Beverages), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Fan Out Packaging Market : Information by Type (Core-Fan Out, High-density Fan Out), Carrier Type (200 mm, 300 mm), and Region- Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com