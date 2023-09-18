Earn Alliance Launches the Biggest Web3 Game Mint Marathon: Over 40,000 Free NFTs Featuring 16 Games from Binance, Polygon, and Immutable

Hong Kong, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earn Alliance, the largest web3 game aggregator and discoverability platform, is excited to announce the first-of-its-kind Mint Marathon event. The event will span three weeks, running from 18 September to 8 October 2023. During this period, users will have the exclusive opportunity to mint free NFTs from 16 games, with each week dedicated to a different blockchain network: Binance, Polygon, and Immutable.

The Mint Marathon aims to foster cross-promotion with a variety of games, emphasizing the immense potential of web3 gaming. This event provides users with a unique chance to explore and engage with a diverse array of web3 games, including playing some of the games themselves. With 16 games participating across the three blockchain networks, this event promises to be a game-changing experience for game developers, gamers, and web3 enthusiasts. The participating games include:

Born to Die

MagicCraft

Gravity

Ultimate Champions

Kingdom Story

Oxya Origin

Legends of Elysium

Sunflower Land

Last Resort

Meta Apes

Shutdown

The Fabled

Crop Bytes

The Last Monarchy

My NFT Wars

Medieval Empires

Joseph Cooper, Founder and CEO of Earn Alliance, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “Collaborating with these 16 games from three(3) different blockchain networks demonstrates our dedication to helping our users discover web3 games. I was personally surprised how many games are playable today and look forward to the incredible experiences that will be shared during the Mint Marathon.”

The Mint Marathon Event Calendar

Leading up to each game's Mint Event, users can complete the requirements to mint, known as missions, three(3) days prior to each event. To qualify for minting a blockchain network badge, users must successfully participate in a minimum of three(3) Mint events each week. For example, if a user successfully participates in a minimum of three(3) Mint Events during the Binance week, which runs from September 18th to 23rd, they will qualify to mint the BNB badge between September 21st and 23rd. Minting the badge will grant participants entry into exclusive raffles tailored to that specific blockchain network, offering a chance to win incredible rewards.

Mint Marathon Badge Raffle Prizes

The Mint Marathon event will also randomly choose 300 users to reward with exciting prizes, selecting 100 participants at random from each blockchain network who have minted the Badge specific to that network.

The Raffle Prizes for each Badge in the Mint Marathon are as follows:

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to discover enjoyable web3 games and win amazing rewards and discover the latest web3 games have to offer. For more information, visit here .

About Earn Alliance

Earn Alliance is the largest web3 game aggregator and discoverability platform that empowers the growth of connections between gamers and game developers. The platform is a unified hub where more than 100,000 monthly active users can access thousands of games, news, updates, NFT launches, and engaging content in the web3 game industry.

The platform aggregates over 2400 web3 game social and content feeds and has helped games such as BigTime, Kingdom Story, Stella Fantasy and Gods Unchained, mint 500,000 NFTs in 2023, and grew game communities by up to 362% in as little as 10 minutes. Earn Alliance aims to be the first self-serviceable NFT launch platform and marketplace aggregator exclusively for games, allowing for a seamless minting experience across the web browsers, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store.

