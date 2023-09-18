Empowering Trust and Enabling Growth: One Identity’s KuppingerCole Recognition and Strategic Leadership Appointments

Recognized Excellence in Identity Security and Strategic Leadership Align to Capitalize on Company Opportunity

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a trailblazer in unified identity security since 2007, proudly announces a series of noteworthy achievements underscoring its leadership in identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM). As the One Identity UNITE EMEA user conference begins today , KuppingerCole Analysts AG has named the company an Overall Leader and Market Champion in the 2023 Leadership Compass for Access Management1. Furthermore, One Identity is pleased to announce two key executive appointments: Brian Chappell as vice president of product, and Stacey Blanchard as vice president of global professional services & North America sales engineering.



KuppingerCole's endorsement of One Identity's OneLogin comes at a pivotal moment within a dynamic market, which the report acknowledges has rapidly evolved to accommodate the shifting landscape of workplaces and digital transformation initiatives. One Identity's position is a testament to its unwavering commitment to product quality, innovation and market influence.

“OneLogin offers a modern and feature-rich solution in the market and would likely be suitable for any type of organization looking to adopt a scalable platform,” the report states.

CEO Mark Logan emphasized the company’s long-standing leadership in the unified identity market, stating, “KuppingerCole has recognized One Identity’s leadership across the unified identity market for a long time, and that’s because One Identity has been innovating in the market for years. That is why 80 of the Fortune 100 companies trust us and why we are relied upon to manage more than 500M identities (and growing) worldwide. Our team will continue to meet our customers’ challenges head-on, and we will highlight our capabilities at our UNITE user conference this week.”

One Identity remains committed to advancing innovation across its comprehensive portfolio of access management and privileged access management solutions, under the capable leadership of Chappell and Blanchard:

Brian Chappell, drawing from over a decade of experience in unified identity and previous roles in the pharmaceutical industry, will steer overall product engineering and direction. Notably, he served as deputy CISO at identity firm BeyondTrust, and, most recently, successfully led One Identity’s PAM products.

Stacey Blanchard, with an extensive 11+ years dedicated to delivering security solutions to One Identity’s customers, including six years focused on the U.S. Federal Government sector, assumes a pivotal role. In her new capacity, she will harness her expertise in identity governance and privilege risk issues to serve One Identity’s broader clientele. Her specialization in cybersecurity insurance requirements aligns seamlessly with emerging strategic priorities for enterprises.

The KuppingerCole praise is just one in a series of accolades earned by One Identity of late. One Identity also was named a 2023 Tech Leader and a 2023 Rising Star as part of the PeerSpot Annual Enterprise Technology Awards.

To download a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole 2023 Leadership Compass for Access Management, visit the One Identity website .

. For more information on the UNITE user conference, visit the One Identity website .

. For more information on the PeerSpot Annual Enterprise Technology Awards, visit their website .



About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .