Reusable Water Bottle Market to be Worth US$ 13.5 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Increasing awareness and concern about environmental sustainability are the main important factors driving the growth of reusable water bottle market

Rockville , Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, Reusable Water Bottle Market is anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 3.9% and should reach US $13.5 Billion by 2033.



Reusable water bottles are sturdy containers designed for multiple uses, typically made from materials like stainless steel or safe plastics. They're an eco-friendly choice, significantly reducing plastic waste compared to single-use bottles. While they may cost a bit more initially, they save money in the long run and are built to last. Reusable bottles also come in various styles and sizes, allowing for personalization. They're convenient, often spill-resistant, and can keep drinks cold or hot for longer periods.

The expansion of the reusable water bottles market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. As more consumers recognize the detrimental impact of single-use plastics on the environment, there is a heightened demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of reusable bottles over time and the availability of a wide range of stylish and customizable options contribute to the market's growth.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 13.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 306 Tables No. of Figures 475 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The US Reusable water bottle market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The polymer segment is expected to account for 30% of the global market.

Low recycling of plastic waste is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for reusable water bottle suppliers in Japan. Infact, In April 2022, Japanese government enforced a law that aimed at reducing the usage of plastic products.

Metal reusable water bottles such as aluminum water bottles are expected to witness a growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing environmental awareness and concern about plastic waste, the cost-effectiveness they offer for consumers, and the growing demand for customizable and stylish hydration options are the factors contributing to the growth of the market - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Nalge Nunc International Corp.

CAMELBAK PRODUCTS LLC

AQUASANA INC

Thermos L.L.C.

Petainer Ltd.

BRITA GmbH

Emsa GmbH

SIGG Switzerland AG

Be-Active Bottles

Tupperware Brands Corporation

HYDAWAY

Contigo

Bulletin Bottle

AptarGroup Inc.

Klean Kanteen Inc.

BIDONEX

Alpha Packaging

BLUEWATER

S’Well Corporation



Market Competition

Competition in the reusable water bottle market is intense and driven by several key factors. Firstly, there is a growing consumer awareness and preference for sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. This has led to a surge in new entrants and established players vying for market share.

In June 2021, Aptar Food + Beverage revealed a collaboration with REBO, a firm specializing in reusable water bottles, to create a smart reusable water bottle incorporating Bluetooth technology.

This innovative bottle is designed to assist consumers in maintaining proper hydration levels by synchronizing with a personalized hydration app that monitors individual health goals.

Winning strategies

To succeed in the industry, prominent companies should create a unique and memorable brand identity that connects with their target customers. This means having a recognizable logo, consistent messaging, and a compelling value proposition.

Moreover, companies should emphasize the durability of their bottles, the health benefits of their materials, and the positive environmental impact of using their products. It's crucial to understand the needs and preferences of their target audience and tailor their messages accordingly.

Prominent companies should prioritize user-friendly design. This means creating bottles that are easy to clean, with wide openings and detachable parts.



Segments of Reusable Water Bottle Industry Research Report

By Material Type: Glass Metals Polymers Silicone

By Product Type: Filtered Plain Infuser Collapsible Insulated Growlers Other Types

By Primary Usage: Everyday Sports Travel Other Utilities

By Size: 8-12 Oz 16-27 Oz 32 Oz 40 Oz 64 Oz 1 Gallon and Above

By Sales Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Independent Stores e-Commerce Other Channels

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Reusable Water Bottle Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Reusable Water Bottle Market Analysis By Product Type (Plain, Insulated, Filtered, Collapsible, Infuser, Growlers), By Material Type (Polymers, Metals, Glass, Silicone), By Primary Usage (Everyday, Sports, Travel), By Size, By Sales Channel & Region

