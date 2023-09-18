[Latest] Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market Size/Share Worth USD 761 Million by 2030 at a 7.15% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

According to Zion Market Research, the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres market size is projected to reach USD 761 million by 2030 from its value of USD 403 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market By Size (0 To 30 Microns, And Above 30 Microns), By Application (Signs & Displays, Cosmetic Additives, Paints & Ink Additives, Polymers & Films, And Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Lifesciences And Medical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, And Other End-User Industries) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market size was valued at around USD 403 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% and is anticipated to reach USD 761 million by 2030.”

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market Overview:

Acrylic microspheres and spheres are thermoplastic spherical polymer beads produced from methyl methacrylate polymer. These infinitesimal spheres are made of polymethyl methacrylate, a clear thermoplastic noted for its optical purity and durability. Microspheres made of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) are utilized in a variety of applications, including medicine, cosmetics, and research. In medicine, they are used as embolic agents for minimally invasive procedures, drug delivery vehicles, and components of medical devices.

A variety of cosmetics use PMMA microspheres to impart texture, opacity, and mattifying properties. Their uniform size distribution and compatibility with a wide range of substances make them ideal tools for scientific research, such as particle size analysis and flow visualization. PMMA microspheres have a variety of qualities that make them useful for a variety of industries.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 403 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 761 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.15% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Dynea AS, Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., HEYO, Kobo Products Inc., Cospheric LLC, Imperial Microspheres, Lab261., Trinseo, Microchem, Microbeads AS., and others. Segments Covered By Size, By Application, By End-User Industry, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for PMMA microspheres in the medical industry.

Based on size segmentation, 0-30 microns was predicted to hold the maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, cosmetic additives were the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on end-user industry segmentation, life sciences and medical were the leading revenue generator in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres in the medical industry to drive market growth

In medical applications, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres are in high demand due to their crucial function in minimally invasive procedures such as embolization. Microspheres made of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) are utilized as a reliable embolic agent to occlude blood vessels and treat diseases such as cancer and vascular abnormalities. Their precise dimensions and biocompatibility allow for excellent targeting, eliminating the need for invasive procedures. Microspheres made of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) are also useful in drug delivery systems and tissue engineering, allowing for controlled release and enhancing therapeutic effects. This increase in medical use is being driven by the demand for less invasive procedures, improved patient outcomes, and improved medical technology, highlighting the crucial role of PMMA microspheres in shaping the future of medical procedures. For example, PMMA microspheres-based artificial bone cement is also extensively used in orthopedics, owing to its great mechanical properties.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market: Restraints

High cost of production is likely to stymie market growth

The production of uniform and precisely sized microspheres necessitates the use of sophisticated manufacturing techniques, which result in increased production costs. Variables such as the need for specialized equipment, meticulous control of polymerization conditions, and difficulties in maintaining uniform size distribution contribute to these costs. The production costs of PMMA microspheres have an impact on their affordability and accessibility, potentially limiting their application in a variety of industries.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market: Segmentation

The global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres market is segmented based on size, application, end-user industry, and region.

Based on size, the global market segments are 0 to 30 microns and above 30 microns. At present, the polymethyl methacrylate microspheres industry is dominated by the 0–30 micron segment. This is due to the fact that this size range is appropriate for applications requiring opacity and bulk, such as cosmetics, paints, and coatings.

Based on application, the global polymethyl methacrylate microspheres market is categorized into signs & displays, cosmetic additives, paints & ink additives, polymers & films, and other applications. Out of these, cosmetic additives had the largest shareholding segment in the global market.

Based on end-user industry, the global polymethyl methacrylate microspheres industry is categorized into life-sciences and medical, personal care & cosmetics, paints & coatings, plastics, and other end-user industries. The end-user industry of PMMA microspheres has the largest shareholding in the life sciences & medical segment.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the greatest share of the global polymethyl methacrylate microsphere market. The majority of the growth is attributable to the acceleration of economic development, followed by substantial investments in the construction, medical, electronics, and automotive industries. As a result of economic constraints and market saturation in Europe and North America, demand is migrating to Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific consists of major emerging nations like China, Japan, and India. Consequently, the scope of development for the majority of sectors is vast.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres market include;

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Dynea AS

Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

HEYO

Kobo Products Inc.

Cospheric LLC

Imperial Microspheres

Lab261.

Trinseo

Microchem

Microbeads AS.

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2022, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and a research team created a coating substance that has the potential to provide the surfaces of different materials an antibacterial and antiviral impact.

The global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres market is segmented as follows:

By Size

0 to 30 Microns

Above 30 Microns

By Application

Signs & Displays

Cosmetic Additives

Paints & Ink Additives

Polymers & Films

Other applications

By End-User Industry

Lifesciences and Medical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Other end-user industries

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres industry?

The global polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres market size was worth around USD 403 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 761 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.15% between 2023 and 2030.

What are the main driving factors propelling the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market forward?

The global polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres market cap may grow owing to the increasing demand for PMMA from the medical sector. Significant growth opportunities can be expected due to the growing demand for customization and tailored solutions.

Which region will contribute notably towards the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres market value?

The global polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres market growth is expected to be driven by Asia Pacific. It is currently the world’s highest revenue-generating market owing to the acceleration of economic development, followed by significant investment in the construction, medical, electronics, and automotive industries.

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

