GXO Leaders Receive 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

Nicole Jefferies, Karolina Didyk and Cristina Gonçalves recognized for their accomplishments, mentorship and leadership by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Nicole Jefferies, Karolina Didyk and Cristina Gonçalves are recipients of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors female supply chain leaders “whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.”



“We’re proud that Nicole, Karolina and Cristina have been recognized for their outstanding leadership in the global logistics industry,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO, GXO. “They’re setting a superb example for all our team members on how being passionate and engaged in your work and pushing yourself and others to achieve their best can deliver great results both personally and professionally. Their work enhances GXO’s efforts to be an employer of choice, and this recognition is well deserved.”

Nicole Jefferies, Division President of Technology in the Americas & Asia Pacific region, has more than two decades of experience in supply chain management, ecommerce and logistics transformation. At GXO, she delivers consistent results in the highly competitive technology and retail industries, leveraging deep customer insight and broad functional expertise to unlock value for customers and shareholders. Her success in building high-performing teams is thanks in part to her proven ability to build strong relationships and collaborate with teams globally and across functions to solve problems.

Karolina Didyk, Automation Project Director in Europe, provides leadership and support for large automation and robotic warehouse projects, supports service contracts, negotiation and renegotiation processes and the selection of beneficial technical solutions for GXO customers across Europe. She has vast experience in developing practical solutions to meet key challenges using an optimal combination of labor, automation and technology and she has made many significant contributions to workforce development at GXO.

Cristina Gonçalves, Operations Manager in Spain, leads a team of supervisors and team leaders that surpassed all production levels during a recent summer peak campaign at a facility that has also reached its highest productivity KPI since opening. She is a charismatic leader who knows how to motivate her colleagues to achieve their goals and to better themselves every day and she is a valuable resource for team members whenever they have questions or ideas.

These outstanding female leaders join GXO’s Donna Del Rosso, Lou Lebrun-Gonnet and Cynthia Tyler, who were recipients of the “Women in Supply Chain” award from SDCE last year. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The publications announced that the 400 nominations for this award set a record and that 118 of those were submitted by men who were nominating their boss, co-worker or associate.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com