NewGAMe provides update on regulatory filings required to increase GAM shareholding to 20-30%

Geneva, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGAMe provides update on regulatory filings required to increase GAM shareholding to 20-30%

Geneva, 18 September 2023 – The investor group comprised of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan SA, which controls approximately 9.6% of the issued share capital of GAM Holding AG [GAM:SWX] ("GAM") announces that it has submitted all regulatory filings to be authorized to hold between 20% and 30% of GAM.

The investor group has submitted applications to be authorized to hold between 20 and 30% of the issued share capital of GAM to the following authorities:

-        Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA;
-        United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority;
-        Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (Luxembourg);
-        Banca d’Italia;
-        Central Bank of Ireland.

NewGAMe expects a decision from the relevant regulators in the near future.

Media contacts

FinElk
newgam@finelk.eu
info@newgam.ch
www.newgam.ch

Investor contacts

Okapi Partners LLC
North America: +1 212 297 0720
Europe: + 44 7597 370570
info@okapipartners.com

About NewGAMe

NewGAMe SA is a Geneva-based company owned by a number of investors with experience in the financial sector. It is controlled by Rock Investment, a French-incorporated entity that is owned by NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel. Albert Saporta, a hedge fund industry veteran with 40 years’ experience in global financial markets, serves as the director of NewGAMe SA.

About Bruellan

Bruellan SA is an independent provider of global wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is located in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana and Verbier.

https://www.bruellan.ch/


