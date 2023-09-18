Trisura Group Welcomes Terry Michalakos As Senior Vice President, North American Surety

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the appointment of Terry Michalakos as Senior Vice President, North American Surety. Terry will support our surety teams across North America to underwrite strategic opportunities, especially as Trisura looks to participate in surety bond requirements in support of the substantial infrastructure commitments announced in both Canada and the US.



Terry is known in the North American surety marketplace as a seasoned executive, most recently leading surety for the 2nd largest surety writer in Canada. With close to 25 years of industry experience, Terry has a deep understanding of surety across all industry segments in Canada, the United States, and other parts of the world. With underwriting expertise supplemented by experience as a broker, Terry is sensitive to the needs of Trisura’s distribution partners and has proven adept at identifying opportunities for mutual growth.

“Trisura is a leader in surety in Canada with the ambition and resources to grow our platform across North America,” said Chris Sekine, President & CEO, Trisura Canada. “Adding Terry to our team will be impactful as we continue to expand our high-quality surety portfolio both in Canada and the US.”

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com