Enovis Debuts New Foot & Ankle Offerings at the AOFAS Annual Meeting

New solutions in Percutaneous and Open Bunion procedures, External Fixation, and Patient Specific Instrumentation, will be featured as part of the company’s growing evidence based, high tech portfolio.

Wilmington, DE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology company, announced it will showcase new products from its recent acquisitions of Novastep® and the external fixation assets of D.N.E., LLC, along with its new, organically developed Evolve34™ Lapidus Instrumentation, and the new “STAR+ Experience,” Enovis’ Total Ankle System plus patient specific instrumentation (PSI), at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky from September 20-23, 2023.

“Enovis™ is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by introducing technologies that solve real issues in the foot and ankle industry,” stated Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis™ Foot and Ankle. “Our recent acquisition of Novastep® and the Pecaplasty® Percutaneous Bunion Correction System will drive outcome improvements with an underserved patient population, and the MIS bunion surgery provides efficiency in the OR for the surgeon, while improving patient recovery times with less pain.1,2,3”

Other offerings being showcased for the first time will be Evolve34™, a bunion solution for Lapidus correction that allows surgeons to dial in deformity correction and select a hardware construct specific for the patient’s needs. Additionally, Enovis will be introducing the all new EF1 External Fixation product line, complimenting the flagship DynaNail® and DynaClip™ offerings in the hindfoot segment.

Enovis™ will also highlight products from its foot and ankle continuum of care including:

AOFAS attendees have opportunities throughout the week to experience these product offerings firsthand.

Visit Enovis Booth #313 in the exhibit hall.

Register for a special Wednesday evening event, Meet us at the Winner’s Circle, September 20 th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Registration links and more information can be found here: https://www.djoglobal.com/aofas

from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Registration links and more information can be found here: Educational event to hear Tyler Gonzalez, MD, MBA* present “Biomechanical Performance of Static Compression Devices Compared to NiTiNOL Compression Devices in Simulated First Metatarsophalangeal Joint Arthrodesis” on September 23 at 8:00 a.m. This presentation is part of the AOFAS Foot and Ankle Papers Session 5A: Forefoot in Ballroom A on the main level.





*Dr. Gonzalez is a paid consultant of Enovis.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .





