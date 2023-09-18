Global Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Growth Projection: Aiming for USD 1,520 Million by 2030 with a 7.7% CAGR

[214 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 901 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1,520 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.7% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bellerophon Therapeutics, Praxair Technology Inc. (Linde plc), Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Vero Biotech LLC, Messer Group, Air Liquide, Nu-Med Plus, Beyond Air Inc., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Product Type (Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems, Nitric Oxide Sensors, And Monitors), By Route Of Administration (Inhaled Nitric Oxide Gas And Inhaled Nitric Oxide With Oxygen Mixtures), By Application (Cardiovascular Disorders And Respiratory Disorders), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, And Other End Users), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What is Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide? How big is the Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Industry?

Report Overview:

Inhaled nitric oxide for medical purposes is a specialist treatment that has been developed within the pharmaceutical and medical industries to treat a variety of respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Patients in carefully regulated medical settings are given the opportunity to inhale a therapeutic gas that is constituted of nitric oxide. As a result of its ability to selectively dilate pulmonary blood arteries, it is an extremely important factor in the improvement of oxygenation as well as the reduction of pulmonary hypertension. Inhaled medical nitric oxide is used for a variety of purposes, including the management of adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and the enhancement of oxygenation in newborns with hypoxic respiratory failure. This medication is primarily administered in hospitals because of the specific administration requirements it has, which makes a substantial contribution to the improved patient care and wellbeing that hospitals provide.

Global Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Growth Factors

During the period covered by this projection, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising incidence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms.

The rising incidence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other respiratory illnesses has emerged as a significant factor that is fueling the expansion of the medical inhaled nitric oxide market. PAH is a debilitating disorder that is characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. This causes strain on the heart and restricts blood flow to the lungs. PAH can be prevented by maintaining healthy blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. As a consequence, this leads to symptoms such as weariness, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

PAH may have no known cause, or it may be linked to an existing ailment such as connective tissue disease, congenital cardiac abnormality, or liver disease. Recent figures shed light on the critical need for PAH treatments that are actually effective. PAH affects around 15 to 50 people out of every one million adults around the world, as stated by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PAH Association). In addition, women are more likely to be affected by PAH than males, and the disease typically becomes apparent between the ages of 30 and 60. Inhaled nitric oxide and other therapies that can give targeted vasodilation of pulmonary blood arteries have seen a surge in demand as a result of increasing knowledge and diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), as well as developments in medical treatment alternatives. As a consequence of this, The medical inhaled nitric oxide market is witnessing tremendous expansion as healthcare practitioners search for creative treatments to manage the increasing burden of PAH and the respiratory difficulties that are associated with it.

The Limiting Factors of the Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

There is a good chance that the expansion of the market will be hampered by the high complexity and cost involved with its administration and delivery systems.

The difficulty and expense involved with its administration and delivery systems present a substantial challenge for the medical inhaled nitric oxide sector. This challenge might be summarized as a "significant restraint." Patients receiving inhaled nitric oxide therapy need to have access to specific equipment and infrastructure in order for the gas to be precisely delivered to them in controlled amounts. This requires the utilization of complex delivery systems, which may include monitors, in order to control the quantity of nitric oxide that is supplied. Because of the technological complexity of these systems, healthcare workers are required to undergo specific training before using them, which adds another degree of difficulty to the process of adopting them. In addition, the costs associated with the implementation and maintenance of these complex delivery systems can be quite high.

In addition to the expenditures associated with the equipment, there will also be continuous costs associated with maintenance, calibration, and the provision of any essential gases. It is possible that the widespread implementation of inhaled nitric oxide therapy could be hindered as a result of the cumulative impact of these issues on the financial burden placed on healthcare facilities. This is especially important to keep in mind within healthcare systems, as the distribution of available resources is a fundamental concern. According to a study that was published in the "American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine," the cost of inhaled nitric oxide therapy for newborns with respiratory failure can be significant, reaching an estimated USD 18,000 to USD 22,000 per patient per day. This figure was derived from the analysis of data collected from a single hospital in the United States. The demand for trained workers and the availability of specialized infrastructure are two additional factors that contribute to the overall increase in operational expenses.

The Opportunities Present in the Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

The continual research and development efforts focused at enhancing delivery systems and lowering complexity as well as costs in order to give chances for growth

The market for medical inhaled nitric oxide is on the verge of seizing a substantial opportunity as a result of continuous research and development efforts. These efforts are targeted at improving the delivery methods and simplifying the difficulties and costs associated with the administration of the treatment. Researchers and manufacturers are putting in a lot of effort to perfect the method of administering inhaled nitric oxide to patients in order to meet the rising demand for therapies that are both specifically targeted and highly effective. These efforts include the creation of delivery devices that are user-friendly and efficient. If successful, these devices could simplify the process of administering the medication, reduce the number of training requirements, and potentially lessen the financial burden that is placed on healthcare institutions.

The development of new technologies plays an essential part in seizing this opportunity since it paves the way for the production of novel delivery systems that provide enhanced precision and are simpler to operate. Ongoing research contributes to the improvement of inhaled nitric oxide therapy by concentrating on the development of optimal dosages, treatment durations, and requirements that are unique to individual patients. These kinds of developments have the potential to bring about a treatment landscape revolution, which would improve patient care and increase the use of this essential therapeutic strategy.

The Challenges Facing the Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

There is a possibility that the expansion of the market may be hampered by the complex regulatory environment as well as the requirement for tight compliance because the gas is a controlled substance.

In the medical inhaled nitric oxide market, navigating the complex regulatory landscape and complying to the demanding compliance requirements provide a substantial challenge. This complication is mostly caused by the fact that the gas is classified as a restricted chemical due to the adverse effects it may have on both the environment and human health. In order to ensure that inhaled nitric oxide is used in a manner that is both safe and responsible, regulatory organizations frequently place stringent guidelines and oversight on the manufacturing, distribution, and use of the substance. For instance, the Food and medicine Administration (FDA) in the United States considers inhaled nitric oxide to be a medicine and mandates that it receive permission before it can be used for certain reasons.

Nitric oxide is classified as a hazardous material under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), which further emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when handling and disposing of the substance. These severe requirements are also applicable to international markets, which adds another layer of complication for manufacturers and healthcare providers who operate in multiple countries. To comply with these requirements requires a significant investment of money and a high level of expertise. This is necessary to guarantee that the gas is produced, stored, delivered, and administered in a way that protects the health of patients and has a minimal impact on the environment. The constantly shifting nature of regulatory requirements and the possibility of incurring legal repercussions as a result of non-compliance present a significant obstacle for market participants. To be successful in overcoming this obstacle, there must be close cooperation between regulatory agencies, producers, and healthcare facilities in order to find a happy medium between the care of patients and the protection of the environment.

Report Scope

Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The medical inhaled nitric oxide market is divided into distinct submarkets depending on the product type, route of administration, end-user, and geographic region.

Inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems, nitric oxide sensors and monitors are the three main product types that make up the various segments of the global market. The section of the global market that deals with nitric oxide delivery systems is now the most lucrative. Inhaled nitric oxide must be administered in a controlled manner to patients, and these systems include the apparatus and mechanisms required to accomplish this. They play an important part in regulating the concentration of nitric oxide that is given as well as ensuring that its use is both safe and effective.

The global medical inhaled nitric oxide market can be broken down into two categories: inhaled nitric oxide gas, and inhaled nitric oxide mixes that contain oxygen. These divisions are based on the method of delivery. Inhaled nitric oxide gas represented the largest shareholding category in the global market. These were the various options. Because it directly distributes pure nitric oxide for focused therapeutic effects on pulmonary blood vessels, inhaled nitric oxide gas is often the market leader in the medical sector of the inhaled nitric oxide market. This distinction makes it the principal form of administration for achieving the required results.

Cardiovascular disorders and respiratory disorders make up the two primary submarkets of the global medical inhaled nitric oxide market, which is segmented based on application. The respiratory disorders sector was the one that held the biggest share of the overall market share when these were taken into consideration. Within the medical inhaled nitric oxide market, inhaled nitric oxide gas generally leads in the application of respiratory disorders. This is because the mechanism by which inhaled nitric oxide gas works to improve oxygenation and reduce pulmonary hypertension aligns well with the treatment of respiratory problems.

The global market for medical inhaled nitric oxide can be broken down into two categories: hospitals and clinics, based on the end-user. Because of the specialized resources and infrastructure needs for appropriate administration of this therapy, the hospital segment held the biggest shares in the global market. This was owing to the fact that hospitals are the most common setting for receiving this treatment.

The global Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems

Nitric Oxide Sensors and Monitors

By Route of Administration

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Gas

Inhaled Nitric Oxide with Oxygen Mixtures

By Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Product Type (Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems, Nitric Oxide Sensors, And Monitors), By Route Of Administration (Inhaled Nitric Oxide Gas And Inhaled Nitric Oxide With Oxygen Mixtures), By Application (Cardiovascular Disorders And Respiratory Disorders), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, And Other End Users), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Medical Inhaled Nitric Oxide market include -

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Praxair Technology, Inc. (Linde plc)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Vero Biotech LLC

Messer Group

Air Liquide

Nu-Med Plus

Beyond Air, Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global medical inhaled nitric oxide market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and related respiratory disorders.

Based on product type segmentation, the nitric oxide delivery systems segment was predicted to hold maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on route of administration segmentation, inhaled nitric oxide gas was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on application segmentation, respiratory disorders was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead the market during the forecast period

North America, particularly the United States, stands out as a leading region in the global medical inhaled nitric oxide market. This prominence can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research & development capabilities, and a relatively high prevalence of conditions such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and respiratory distress syndrome that require specialized treatments like inhaled nitric oxide therapy. The United States, with its well-established healthcare system and extensive network of hospitals and medical centers, has been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge medical technologies, contributing to its leadership position in the market.

The medical inhaled nitric oxide market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2022, Zylo Therapeutics Inc. received a two-year, USD 600,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for developing the company's final formulation of its patented topical medication that releases nitric oxide to treat onychomycosis. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is funding the grant.

In August 2022, SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. received an oversubscribed USD 24 million Series B fundraising to further its nitric oxide-based medicines pipeline. The company's nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS), which has been demonstrated in clinical tests to cure and prevent COVID-19 infection, is the principal therapeutic in development.

