Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Upcoming Investor and Industry Event Participation

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced its participation in upcoming investor and industry events.

Fireside Chat Hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The event will be held at 2:00 pm EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. The session replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website following the live event and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

National Clean Energy Week (CRES)

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo will participate in a fireside chat with Jigar Shah, Director of Loan Programs at the Department of Energy on September 28, 2023 at 3:00pm EDT in Washington, D.C. To register for the in-person event, please visit https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

Smart City Expo USA

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo will speak on a panel titled ‘Electrifying the Future: Advancing our Clean Energy Goals’ at the Smart City Expo USA in New York City on October 5, 2023 at 2:20pm EDT. To register for the in-person event, please visit https://www.smartcityexpousa.com/.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

