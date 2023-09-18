Georgia Child Care Association Gears Up for Georgia Pre-K week
State legislators to attend annual week-long celebration of Georgia’s Pre-K Program Oct. 2-6.
Georgia’s Pre-K Program is lottery-funded and has been imperative to the academic success in the lives of more than 2 million children in Georgia.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501(c)(6) serving as a voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers, is proud to support the efforts of Voices for Georgia's Children and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning during Georgia Pre-K Week, an annual week-long celebration of Georgia’s Pre-K Program held Oct. 2-6.
— Ellen Reynolds, GCCA CEO
Georgia Pre-K Week provides state legislators and leaders the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in the early education classroom by visiting with and/or reading a children’s book to students in Pre-K classrooms within their local communities. Georgia Pre-K Week was born out of the 2009-2010 recession, after the program was nearly eliminated by the Georgia Legislature due to funding constraints.
“Georgia Pre-K Week is important to our licensed early learning child care industry because it highlights to legislators and other leaders the importance of proper funding,” GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds said.
Georgia’s Pre-K was the nation’s first state-funded universal preschool program for four-year-olds, and is a voluntary, no-cost program. Every four-year-old in Georgia is eligible for Georgia’s Pre-K Program regardless of parental income. In 2022-2023, 73,462 students in 3,708 classes participated in Georgia’s Pre-K Program with 2,611 kids on the waitlist at the end of the year.
GCCA’s mission is to enhance, support and promote quality in the licensed early learning child care industry, for its members and for the children of Georgia. The association does this through expanded professional development, targeted advocacy, public awareness and partnerships with community leadership.
For more information about GCCA, please visit www.georgiachildcare.org, facebook.com/georgiachildcarecareassociation, twitter.com/GaChildCare and instagram.com/gachildcare. For more information about Georgia’s Pre-K week, please visit georgiavoices.org/georgia-pre-k-week.
