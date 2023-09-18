RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Announces Strategic Board Appointments to Bolster Growth and Innovation

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce several appointments and adjustments to their board's composition to drive growth, productivity, and innovation. Bernard Lonis, a former Director and lead investor in the current Private Placement, has been unanimously elected as Chairman of the Board. Fernando Guillen, with a strong background in running diverse companies and driving economic growth, has been appointed as a new Director.



Additionally, Carlos Enrique Alonso Rodríguez, a prominent economist and consultant with extensive experience in economic development and former President (2013-2019) and Vice President (2007-2013) of the Cabildo de Tenerife (the island government of Tenerife), has been appointed as an Advisor to the Board.

These changes aim to leverage the diverse skills and experiences of the board members to achieve economic growth while maintaining high service standards and industry leadership.

"I am delighted to announce the addition of our new Director and Advisor, as well as extend my congratulations to Bernard on his appointment as Chairman. These strategic appointments mark an exciting chapter for the Company, positioning us uniquely to unlock untapped opportunities, drive innovation, and foster new avenues of growth across Europe and worldwide." - Gavin McMillan, Interim CEO, RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.



Further details on Bernard Lonis, Fernando Guillen and Carlos Enrique Alonso Rodríguez; can be found below and will be added to the corporate website at: https://revolugroup.com/about/management/

Bernard Lonis, Chairman of the Board of Directors

As Chairman of Vesilen Investments, Bernard Lonis has led the company to remarkable heights since its inception in 1989. With business interests spanning tourism, education, construction, and innovation, Vesilen Investments has left an indelible mark on the Canary Islands, Spain, and beyond.

Tourism: Vesilen Investments has made strategic inroads into the tourism industry by acquiring hotels under the brand “Adonis City Hotels” and through the travel agency “Booketea Holidays”. It also operates “Lonier,” a restaurant management firm.

Education: The company owns two leading institutions, ESM (European School of Management) and the "Coding Academy", shaping future leaders and developers.

Construction: LOTONIS PROMOTIONS, a Vesilen Investments company, specialises in constructing apartment complexes for lease.

Innovation: The company's subsidiary, MyFullTrip, pioneers technological products, with Plus Commerce and CanaryPay leading the loyalty programme market.

Mr. Lonis also holds significant roles as Honorary Consul for France in the Canary Islands, representative of the French Chamber of Commerce, and the President of "Zona Centro Santa Cruz". His strong African connections led to "Focus Africa", a platform assisting organisations to do business in Africa. Lonis' philanthropic works include his association with "Maman Africa", an NGO building schools and medical centres in Senegal.

Fernando Guillen, Director

The driving force behind Bernard Lonis's enterprises, Fernando Guillen has managed and propelled the companies to their current prominence. As the Chief Executive Officer, Guillen has consistently demonstrated his strategic management prowess, contributing significantly to the growth and diversification of the businesses. With an extensive tenure at Lonis's enterprises, he has established himself as a vital figure, seamlessly orchestrating the day-to-day operations and long-term strategies.

From steering Vesilen Investments in tourism, education, construction, and innovation ventures to fostering the growth of subsidiaries such as MyFullTrip and LOTONIS PROMOTIONS, Guillen's leadership has been a cornerstone of the conglomerate's achievements. His comprehensive involvement in these businesses demonstrates his capacity to effectively lead diverse industries, a testament to his versatile management skills.

Carlos Enrique Alonso Rodríguez, Advisor to the Board of Directors

Carlos Enrique Alonso Rodríguez is a prominent economist and consultant admired for his contributions to the public and private sectors. As a partner and director at Anitya Consultores, he uses his expertise to stimulate economic development, innovation, and tourism. His influential role as President (2013-2019) and Vice President (2007-2013) of the Cabildo de Tenerife (the island government of Tenerife) led to promote new and transforming policies in the fields of innovation, youth and education, connectivity, mobility, and tourism.

Carlos has made substantial contributions as an Office Administrator at the European Commission and Vice Minister of Agriculture in the Government of Canarias. His academic achievements also deserve recognition; he served as a Part-time Associate Professor at the University of La Laguna and authored of different papers and publications about the differential aspects of the integration of the Canary Economy in the European Union, being co-author of the Commission Strategy benefiting the Outermost Regions.

His dedication to technology and renewable energy has led to transformative initiatives such as implementing a submarine cable system between the Canary Islands and the Iberian Peninsula and other countries and Africa, significantly enhancing the region's telecommunication infrastructure and the competition in this area. His collaboration with the Institute of Technology and Renewable Energies (ITER) has substantially increased renewable power installations in Tenerife, promoting this company as the first renewable company in the region.

Carlos remains committed to promoting technology, renewable energy, sustainable economic policies, and sustainable tourism practices in the Canary Islands.



About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Gavin McMillan"

______________________

GAVIN MCMILLAN

Interim CEO

For further information, contact:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 332 5355

Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.