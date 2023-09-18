Atossa to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Submit Release
SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative proprietary medicines to address significant unmet needs in oncology with a focus on breast cancer, today announces that the Company will take part in the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023.

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023
  • Format: Fireside Chat with Chief Executive Officer Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.
  • Date and Time: Thursday, September 28th at 9:10 A.M. ET
  • Location: New York, NY

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Investors section of the Atossa website at https://investors.atossatherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be archived on the Atossa website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Eric Van Zanten
VP, Investor and Public Relations
610-529-6219
eric.vanzanten@atossainc.com


