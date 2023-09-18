Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,563 in the last 365 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Third Quarter of 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has over 50 employees and has deployed $2.0 billion across more than 55 loans.

Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
(615) 942-7077
IR@REFI.reit


Primary Logo

You just read:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Third Quarter of 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more