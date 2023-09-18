Submit Release
Gameroom Envy in Downtown Stockton Has Closed, Contents Up For Auction

LocalAuctions.com to Host Online Liquidation Auction of Gameroom Envy, Taking Place Now Through 9/19/23

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gameroom Envy, a long time Game Room store located in the heart of Downtown Stockton, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operations. It was known as a spot for local residents to purchase virtually anything for their home or business game room. Gameroom Envy offered a wide selection of items and offered delivery, installation, setup and repair.

The downtown game room store is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the items from the closed store by hosting an online auction to sell off the contents of the facility. The company is liquidating everything onsite including pool tables, dart boards, table games, billiards and dart supplies, and other game room accessories and décor. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.

Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Friday 9/22/23.

This is a four part auction taking place over 2 days. Part 1 of the auction is for the game room furniture and décor inventory. Part 2 is darts and accessories inventory, part 3 is for the business assets such as racking and store fixtures, and part 4 is the billiards tables, cues and accessories. All four sales can be viewed on the Local Auctions website.

Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday September 19th at 7 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 9/19/23 from 10am to 2pm. Gameroom Envy is located at 702 W. Fremont St. Stockton, CA 95203. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 9/20/23 through Friday 9/22/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

