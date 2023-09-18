Questex’s U.S. Broadband Summit Announces Keynote Lineup Including Kevin Gallagher from Department of Commerce to Deliver Opening Address

AT&T Signs on as Diamond Partner; Event Takes Place in November in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Technology Group’s U.S. Broadband Summit today announces the event’s keynote presenters as well as industry leader AT&T signing on as Diamond Partner. The U.S. Broadband Summit targets federal funding leaders and state representatives and tech leaders from across the broadband and telecommunications industries, including fiber operators, MSO's, WISP's, wireless carriers and more. U.S. Broadband Summit takes place November 15-17, 2023 at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Washington, D.C. Click here to register.



“We’re excited to bring the broadband community together to better the future of broadband,” said Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex. “As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. Our speakers will discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities.”

Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce, Department of Commerce will deliver the opening keynote address titled, “The State of Affairs in America’s Broadband Deployment – Funding Availability and Goal Setting.”

The U.S. Broadband Summit also announced that AT&T has signed on as a Diamond Partner, and will deliver a keynote presentation titled, “Pioneering the Future of Connectivity: How Broadband Shapes Tomorrow’s Opportunities,” presented by Erin Scarborough, President, Broadband & Connectivity Initiatives, AT&T.

“At AT&T, we understand the critical role broadband plays in connecting communities and driving progress, and we are thrilled to be a part of this inaugural event. Our commitment to investing in American infrastructure and building the networks of the future is unwavering. From building the first phone lines to becoming the first to deploy fiber, we’ve been connecting people to greater possibility for more than 140 years. We look forward to sharing our insights and initiatives at this year’s summit,” said Scarborough.

Other keynote presenters include:

“Funding beyond BEAD – The role of Private Equity” presented by Jonathan Adelstein, Managing Director, Head of Global Policy and Public Investment, DigitalBridge

“Tearing Down the Roadblocks to Physical Deployment” presented by Elad Nafshi, Executive Vice President, Chief Network Officer, Comcast Cable

“Deploying Fiber for Rural Networks” presented by Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Connectivity Authority



Additionally, several Leaders’ Roundtables and Panel sessions will be presented including the, “State Roundtable: Challenges & Opportunities for State Broadband Deployments,” featuring Rebecca Dilg, Director, Utah Broadband Center and Brian Newby, Broadband Program Director, North Dakota Information Technology and moderated by Sandeep Taxali, Broadband Program Advisor, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

View the U.S. Broadband Summit agenda.

The Summit will feature industry leading sponsors and partners in a variety of formats and connection opportunities. Other partners include: Comcast, Calix, NCTA, Harmonic, Clearfield, Radisys, Grain Management, Lumos, Visionary Broadband, Wavelo, Amphenol Network Solutions, CHR Solutions, DIRECTV, Edgecore Networks, Power & Tel, Ribbon Communications, TriLeaf, VantagePoint, CostQuest Associates, Superior Essex, 5G Americas, ACA Connects, Broadband Forum, CCA, Fiber Broadband Association, Fierce Telecom, Five Nine Podcast, GSMA/MWC LA, ICF, NATE and TIA.

Fierce Telecom is the official media partner of the U.S. Broadband Summit.

Click here to register for the U.S. Broadband Summit. Early bird prices are available through September 22. Stay connected with the U.S. Broadband Summit on LinkedIn and Twitter. For sponsorship opportunities of the U.S. Broadband Summit, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About U.S. Broadband Summit

The first ever U.S. Broadband Summit brings together federal funding leaders and state representatives with the wider broadband industry, including fiber operators, MSO's, WISP's, wireless carriers and more, to discuss the future of broadband in the United States. As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. There is no golden key to connect everyone, and the U.S. Broadband Summit aims to bring everyone together to discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities. Fierce Telecom is the official media partner of the U.S. Broadband Summit.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director

Questex Technology Group

csoucy@questex.com