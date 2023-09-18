Global Biomass Electricity Market Continues Rapid Expansion, Projected To Reach $61.3 Billion In 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2023, the global biomass electricity market is on an upward trajectory, with the latest data indicating a robust growth from $41.44 billion in 2022 to an estimated $45.17 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This biomass electricity market growth trend is set to continue, with forecasts suggesting that the market will further expand to reach an impressive $61.32 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%.



One of the key drivers propelling the biomass electricity market is the increasing support from governments worldwide through subsidies and policies. With mounting concerns about climate change and the escalating levels of greenhouse gases resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels like coal and oil, governments are actively promoting sustainable power generation.

For instance, India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, through its National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP), provides subsidies for the establishment of family-type biogas plants, primarily targeting rural and semi-urban households. This program, implemented by various agencies, offers subsidies of up to Rs. 17,000 ($230) for setting up biogas plants, contributing to the growth of sustainable energy solutions.

Learn More In-Depth On The Biomass Electricity Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-electricity-global-market-report

Major players in the biomass electricity market, including Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Acciona Sa, Dong Energy A/S, Ameresco Inc., E.On SE, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, Orsted A/S, Oulun Energia Oy, NTPC, Skive Fiernvarme, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., are actively innovating to produce electric power through hybrid biogas plants. These plants combine biogas with other renewable energy sources such as solar energy, reducing operating costs and waste management efforts.

As an example of this trend, in 2020, Green Genius, a renewable energy company, launched a new biogas power plant in Belarus. Apart from generating green electricity, these biogas power plants are capable of eliminating odors from farms and converting organic waste into liquid odorless fertilizer. Green Genius is expanding its sustainable energy projects, including solar and biogas, in Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Belarus, Spain, and Italy.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Biomass Electricity Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3864&type=smp

In 2022, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the biomass electricity market, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific region.

The biomass electricity market is segmented based on feedstock, end-users, and technology, encompassing Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass, Households, Industrial Sector, Government Sector, and others, with technology categories including Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, and Landfill Gas.

Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the biomass electricity market size, biomass electricity market segments, biomass electricity market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-gasification-global-market-report

Power Generation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-global-market-report

Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-electricity-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model