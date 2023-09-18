Intelligent Threat Security Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by 2029 | McAfee, Symantec, IBM
Stay up to date with Intelligent Threat Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research study on Global Intelligent Threat Security Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Intelligent Threat Security products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Intelligent Threat Security market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player’s ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Symantec (United States), IBM (United States), FireEye (United States), Check Point (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (United States), McAfee (United States), LogRhythm (United States), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (United States), Proofpoint (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Group-IB (Russia), AlienVault (United States), Webroot (United States), Digital Shadows (United States), Optiv (United States), ThreatConnect (United States), CrowdStrike (United States), Farsight Security (United States), Intel 471 (United States).
— Criag Francis
The global Intelligent Threat Security market may touch new levels of USD xx Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.24% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD xx Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Get a Free Sample PDF including full TOC, Tables, Figures, and Available customizations) in Global Intelligent Threat Security: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-intelligent-threat-security-market
Definition:
The Intelligent Threat Security market refers to the segment of the cyber security industry that focuses on advanced solutions and technologies to detect, prevent, and mitigate security threats and cyber-attacks. It involves the deployment of intelligent systems, tools, and software that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to enhance threat detection, response, and overall security posture. Intelligent Threat Security solutions are designed to address the evolving and sophisticated nature of cyber threats, which can include malware, ransom ware, phishing attacks, data breaches, insider threats, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). These solutions go beyond traditional security measures by utilizing advanced algorithms and automation to identify anomalies, patterns, and indicators of compromise in real-time or near real-time. Intelligent Threat Security solutions leverage threat intelligence feeds and databases to gather information on the latest cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and attack techniques. This information is used to enhance threat detection capabilities and provide context for security operations. These technologies are applied to large volumes of security data to identify and correlate patterns, behaviours, and anomalies that may indicate potential threats or malicious activities. ML algorithms are trained to continuously learn and adapt to new threats, improving accuracy and reducing false positives.
Market Trends:
• The evolving threat landscape continues to witness more sophisticated and targeted cyber-attacks. This trend drives the demand for Intelligent Threat Security solutions that can detect and mitigate advanced threats in real-time, helping organizations stay ahead of cybercriminals.
• With the increasing adoption of cloud services and remote work, organizations are leveraging cloud-based Intelligent Threat Security solutions to protect their digital assets and data. This trend enables scalable and flexible security deployments while ensuring continuous monitoring and threat detection across distributed environments.
• AI and ML technologies are being integrated into Intelligent Threat Security solutions to improve threat detection accuracy and reduce false positives.
• These technologies enable security systems to learn from vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and make predictive analyses, enhancing overall cyber security effectiveness.
Market Drivers:
• The escalating number and severity of cyber-attacks and data breaches across industries continue to drive the need for robust Intelligent Threat Security solutions.
• Organizations are investing in advanced security technologies to protect their sensitive data, intellectual property, and customer information.
• Organizations face increasing regulatory pressure to adhere to data protection and privacy regulations. Compliance requirements, such as GDPR, CCPA, and industry-specific regulations, drive the adoption of Intelligent Threat Security solutions to meet security and compliance obligations.
• The rapid digital transformation of businesses introduces new vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. As organizations embrace cloud computing, IoT devices, and other emerging technologies, they recognize the importance of implementing intelligent security measures to mitigate associated risks.
Market Opportunities:
• There is an opportunity for Intelligent Threat Security providers to develop industry-specific solutions tailored to the unique security challenges and compliance requirements of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure.
• Integration with emerging technologies such as blockchain, edge computing, and quantum computing presents opportunities to enhance the capabilities of Intelligent Threat Security solutions, ensuring resilience against future threats.
• The increasing complexity of cyber security necessitates the expertise of managed security service providers (MSSPs).
• Intelligent Threat Security vendors can seize opportunities by partnering with MSSPs to offer comprehensive security solutions and services.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Breakdown by Type (Solutions, Services) by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises) by Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs) by End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defence, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Get an Instant Discount (10-20% off) at Intelligent Threat Security Market Report 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-intelligent-threat-security-market
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Intelligent Threat Security Market?
• What you should look for in a Intelligent Threat Security
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Intelligent Threat Security vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Symantec (United States), IBM (United States), FireEye (United States), Check Point (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (United States), McAfee (United States), LogRhythm (United States), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (United States), Proofpoint (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Group-IB (Russia), AlienVault (United States), Webroot (United States), Digital Shadows (United States), Optiv (United States), ThreatConnect (United States), CrowdStrike (United States), Farsight Security (United States), Intel 471 (United States)
who should get most benefit from this report insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Intelligent Threat Security
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Intelligent Threat Security for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Book Latest Edition of Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=978
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Intelligent Threat Security Market
Intelligent Threat Security Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type [Solutions, Services] (2023-2028)
Intelligent Threat Security Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application [Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defence, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others] (2023-2028)
Intelligent Threat Security Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Intelligent Threat Security Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Intelligent Threat Security Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Intelligent Threat Security
Intelligent Threat Security Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-intelligent-threat-security-market
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
About Us:
HTF Market Intelligence is a leading market research company providing end-to-end syndicated and custom market reports, consulting services, and insightful information across the globe. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. Analysts at HTF MI focuses on comprehending the unique needs of each client to deliver insights that are most suited to his particular requirements.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn