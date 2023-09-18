Submit Release
McKim & Creed Hosts Emergency Response Panel Discussion with Experts from NavVis, Florida Department of Transportation

ORLANDO (Sept. 18, 2023) -- On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. ET, McKim & Creed will host a LIVE industry expert panel discussion on improving emergency response timelines and safety using geospatial technology.

 The discussion will take place on LinkedIn Live. The event is free, but registration must take place to participate.

 WHO                          

 WHAT                        

McKim & Creed will host a panel discussion, “Improving Emergency Response Timelines and Safety with Geospatial Tech,” moderated by Matt LaLuzerne. Discussion will focus on the Sanibel Island Causeway reconstruction following Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

 WHEN           

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 12-1 p.m. ET

 WHERE                      

LinkedIn LIVE (Sign up today!)

https://info.mckimcreed.com/geowebinar0923

 WHY                          

Last year, Hurricane Ian produced a catastrophic storm surge along the southwest coast of Florida, impacting the barrier islands near Fort Myers, most notably Sanibel Island. In addition to destroying many homes, the storm surge destroyed parts of the Sanibel Island Causeway, cutting off access to and from the island. The State of Florida’s aggressive plan to rebuild the Sanibel Island Causeway called for an expedited design and construction process aided by McKim & Creed’s advanced geospatial technology. This live discussion will explore how geospatial technology accelerated the timeline to rebuild FDOT’s Sanibel Island Causeway Post-Hurricane Ian.

 CONTACT                  Addie Rising

                                    Corporate Communications, McKim & Creed

                                    arising@mckimcreed.com

O: 704-823-6967 | M: 704-654-0031

 About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned professional service firm with more than 800 employees operating in 28 offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in site civil, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, water and wastewater engineering; industrial design-build; and surveying and mapping.

 For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

