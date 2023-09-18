Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Winners of the 2023 Florida Space Art Contest for K–5 Students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced 12 finalists, one recipient of the first-of-its-kind Romero Britto Award, and two grand prize winners for the 2023 Florida Space Art Contest.

“I am pleased to announce this year’s Space Art Contest winners,” said Lieutenant Governor Nuñez. “Thank you to the over 1,500 students who participated in the 2023 Florida Space Art Contest. Over the last two years, we received over 4,000 entries from some of Florida’s most talented young artists and visionaries. Their passion for space and art is evident in their truly unique and creative submissions.”

“I couldn’t be happier with the invitation from our Lieutenant Governor to participate in this project related to art, culture, and education,” said renowned artist Mr. Romero Britto. “I am honored to be a source of inspiration to young artists and can’t wait to meet the winners!”

Students were encouraged to create an art piece inspired by the theme Time Travel to 2123: Florida’s Future as the Space Capital. Students in grades K–5 were invited to participate in the art contest. The Department of State’s Division of Arts and Culture reviewed all artwork received and selected the top 60 entries. The Lieutenant Governor then selected the top 12 finalists, the Romero Britto Award recipient, and the two grand prize winners.

The 12 finalists for this year’s 2023 Florida Space Art Contest are:

Thomas Faye, kindergarten student at Florida Virtual School in Martin County.

Kolton James King, kindergarten student at Madison Creative Arts Academy in Madison County.

Ripley Moore, first grade student at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy in Brevard County.

Vivian Shafer, first grade student at Palmer Catholic Academy in St. Johns County.

Rafael Kleiman, second grade student at True North Classical Academy Dadeland in Miami-Dade County.

Sophia Gomez DaSilva, second grade student at Calusa Elementary School in Miami-Dade County.

Zoey Ge, third grade student at Everglades Elementary School in Broward County.

Sara Gavidia Prado, third grade student at Hialeah Gardens Elementary School in Miami-Dade County.

Cameron Shapiro, fourth grade student at Boyette Springs Elementary School in Hillsborough County.

Ailynn Chen, fourth grade student at Windermere Preparatory School in Orange County.

Catherine Dajui, fifth grade student at Royal Palm Elementary in Miami-Dade County.

Ankie Shi, fifth grade student at Spirit Elementary School in Volusia County.

We are also excited to announce the recipient of the first-of-its-kind Romero Britto Award for the student who has captured the colorful spirit of Mr. Britto’s work. This year, our Romero Britto Award goes to:

Chloe Barry, fifth grade student at Palmer Catholic Academy in St. Johns County.

All finalists and the Romero Britto Award recipient will receive two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and the opportunity to participate on a future project with this year’s featured artist Romero Britto.

The two grand prize winners for this year’s 2023 Space Art Contest are:

Rafael Kleiman, second grade student at True North Classical Academy Dadeland in Miami-Dade County.

Ailynn Chen, fourth grade student at Windermere Preparatory School in Orange County.

Our two grand prize winners will have their original art piece flown into space on an upcoming SpaceX mission targeted for this year!

“Congratulations to our two grand prize winners,” said Lieutenant Governor Nuñez. “I look forward to recognizing your creativity and imagination in the near future.”

Please visit FloridaSpaceArt.com to see the artwork of our finalists. Thank you to our sponsors, and to SpaceX, Space Florida, Florida Department of State Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Department of Education for their contributions to this contest.

