INE Recognized as Top Training Provider by G2, Training Industry, Global Infosec, and SC Media

CARY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the leading provider of cybersecurity and networking technical training and certifications, is proud to be the named a top 2023 training provider by industry-recognized organizations including G2, Training Industry, Global Infosec, and SC Media. The designations recognize INE’s strong performance compared to competitors in specific areas, including its enterprise training and certification offerings, the depth and breadth of its online learning library, and global impact for technical skills development and professional certifications.



“We are proud to once again be at the forefront of industry recognition and innovation,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “These accolades are strong indicators of INE’s continued position as a leader in cybersecurity and networking training. Looking ahead, you will continue to see INE use data to make a more personalized and efficient training experience.”

G2 has awarded INE the following distinctions for Fall 2023:

Small Business Leader: Europe Technical Skills Development

Small Business Leader: EMEA Technical Skills Development

Leader: Enterprise Technical Skills Development

Leader: EMEA Technical Skills Development

Leader: Europe Technical Skills Development

Leader: Americas Technical Skills Development

Leader: Americas Online Course Providers

Enterprise Leader: Enterprise Americas Online Course Providers

Leader: Online Course Providers

High Performer: Latin America Technical Skills Development

High Performer: Europe Online Course Providers

High Performer: EMEA Online Course Providers

High Performer: Asia Technical Skills Development

High Performer: Asia Pacific Technical Skills Development

High Performer: Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

Small Business High Performer: Europe Online Course Providers

Enterprise High Performer: EMEA Technical Skills Development

Enterprise High Performer: Europe Technical Skills Development

Enterprise High Performer: Americas Technical Skills Development

Mid-Market High Performer: EMEA Online Course Providers

Mid-Market High Performer: Americas Technical Skills Development

Small Business High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Small Business High Performer: Online Course Providers

Enterprise High Performer: Online Course Providers

High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Mid-Market High Performer: Online Course Providers



INE recently named a Top 20 Training Company for its Online Learning Library by Training Industry, which bases its selections on the breadth, quality, and advancement of features, capabilities, and analytics, along with industry visibility, client and user representation, and business performance growth. INE has also been named to Training Industry’s 2023 Watch List for Experiential Learning Capabilities. “The companies chosen utilize interactive and immersive technologies like simulations and virtual labs to create unique learning experiences,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “With the services and metrics these organizations provide, as well as impressive gamification features, these companies are able to deliver engaging solutions to transform skill sets and organizations.”

INE earned four prestigious 2023 Global InfoSec Awards , including Editor’s Choice for Enterprise Cybersecurity Education, Publisher’s Choice for Cybersecurity Education, and Best Product for Cybersecurity Training Videos. The Global InfoSec Awards honor industry leaders worldwide for their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow’s breaches before they happen. INE was also selected as a 2023 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards are cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

INE recently launched Skill Sonar , a highly-anticipated enterprise skills assessment tool designed to give technical leaders insights into their teams’ strengths and areas of improvement. Earlier this month, INE announced the creation of INE Security , officially integrating eLearnSecurity into the INE parent brand. INE also just announced a new partnership with Accredible , empowering learners and enterprise clients to leverage digital badging as part of their training journey.

