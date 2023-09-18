Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the Catalyst’s senior management team, will participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference which will be held on September 26-28, 2023.



Presentation Details:

Event: 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 26, 2023

Time: 11:05 A.M. ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/cprx/2116653

The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, and a replay will be accessible for at least 14 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst’s flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. Finally, on July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for vamorolone, a promising best-in-class dissociative anti-inflammatory steroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Vamorolone has received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and has been granted a PDUFA action date of October 26, 2023.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. For the Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For the Full Prescribing Information for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2022 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Investor Relations Contact: Mary Coleman Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (305) 420-3200 mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact: David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com