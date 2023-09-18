Submit Release
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Half 2023 and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, CA., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC), (the “Company” or “Sacks Parente”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provides a business update.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Closed Initial Public Offering (IPO) transaction in mid-August that raised $11.6 million in proceeds, net of underwriting fees
  • Introduced the Innovative Series 91 “The Duke” putter inspired by PGA TOUR Champions player Ken Duke
  • Ken Duke won his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the Shaw Charity Classic using a Sacks Parente Series 66 Anser-style putter

Timothy Triplett, Sacks Parente Golf’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our recent IPO represents a new beginning for Sacks Parente, as the capital raised will help us to expand our product offerings beyond cutting-edge putters and into cutting-edge shafts, and further penetrate the rapidly growing Asian golf markets. The IPO proceeds also allowed us to repay nearly $1 million in debt to become a debt-free company.

“The revenue generated in the first half of 2023 was before our recent IPO. We continue to develop as a company as we carefully hone what we believe to be a superior line of golf technology for professional and weekend golfers alike. We look forward to communicating with our stockholders and future customers about our entire line of products and to demonstrating significant shareholder value.”

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. The Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design while pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022 the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. The Company anticipates expansion into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Company:
Steve Handy, CFO
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.
Email: investors@sacksparente.com
www.sacksparente.com

Investor Relations:
CORE IR
Email: investors@sacksparente.com
Phone: (516)222-2560
www.coreir.com

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

    June 30,
2023 		    December 31, 2022  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 9,000     $ 147,000  
Restricted cash     -       24,000  
Accounts receivable     8,000       2,000  
Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $98,000 and $73,000, respectively     95,000       142,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,000       16,000  
Total Current Assets     115,000       331,000  
                 
Property and equipment, net     115,000       122,000  
Right-of-use asset, net     50,000       22,000  
Deferred offering costs     418,000       230,000  
Deposits     5,000       5,000  
Total Assets   $ 703,000     $ 710,000  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 341,000     $ 97,000  
Accrued payroll to executives     1,748,000       1,095,000  
Lease liability, current     32,000       17,000  
Equipment purchase obligation     -       15,000  
Loans payable – related parties ($244,000 is past due)     559,000       537,000  
Notes payable (past due)     404,000       384,000  
Customer deposits     21,000       21,000  
Total Current Liabilities     3,105,000       2,166,000  
                 
Lease liability, net of current     17,000       6,000  
Total Liabilities     3,122,000       2,172,000  
                 
Common stock subject to possible redemption (561,375 shares at redemption price of $1.07)     600,000       420,000  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Deficiency:                
Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 10,834,495 and 10,784,495, shares issued and outstanding, respectively, excluding 561,375 shares subject to possible redemption at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022     108,000       108,000  
Additional paid-in-capital     4,154,000       3,702,000  
Accumulated deficit     (7,281,000 )     (5,692,000 )
Total Stockholders’ Deficiency     (3,019,000 )     (1,882,000 )
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficiency   $ 703,000     $ 710,000  


SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
             
Net Sales   $ 47,000     $ 44,000     $ 137,000     $ 109,000  
Cost of goods sold     32,000       23,000       78,000       43,000  
Gross profit     15,000       21,000       59,000       66,000  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Selling, general and administrative expenses     647,000       1,724,000       1,563,000       1,909,000  
Research and development     18,000       8,000       43,000       10,000  
Total operating expenses     665,000       1,732,000       1,606,000       1,919,000  
                                 
Loss from operations     (650,000 )     (1,711,000 )     (1,547,000 )     (1,853,000 )
                                 
Other expenses                                
Interest     (22,000 )     (5,000 )     (42,000 )     (7,000 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       (574,000     -       (574,000
Total other expenses     (22,000 )     (579,000 )     (42,000 )     (581,000 )
                                 
Net loss   $ (672,000 )   $ (2,290,000 )   $ (1,589,000 )   $ (2,434,000 )
                                 
Net loss per share – basic and diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.24 )
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     10,834,495       10,757,104       10,816,539       10,104,649  


SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
             
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                
Net Loss   $ (1,589,000 )   $ (2,434,000 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation     10,000       3,000  
Change in reserve for inventory obsolescence     25,000       (18,000 )
Vesting of options     227,000       1,300,000  
Vesting of restricted stock     -       25,000  
Modification of equity awards     -       28,000  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       574,000  
Shares issued for services     225,000       -  
Changes in ROU asset     15,000       4,000  
Accrued interest     42,000       6,000  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable     (6,000 )     -  
Inventory     22,000       (8,000 )
Prepaids and other current assets     13,000       (25,000 )
Deposits     -       (1,000 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     67,000       57,000  
Accrued payroll to officers     653,000       213,000  
Lease liability     (17,000 )     (4,000
Deferred revenue     -       7,000  
License obligation     -       (2,000
Net cash used in operating activities     (313,000 )     (275,000 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Purchase of property and equipment     (3,000     (35,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,000     (35,000 )
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Changes in loans from related parties     -       200,000  
Payment of equipment purchase obligation     (15,000 )     (14,000
Deferred offering costs     (11,000     (230,000 )
Proceeds from private sale of common stock subject to possible redemption     180,000       -  
Proceeds from sale of commons stock     -       420,000  
Proceeds from convertible debt obligations     -       150,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities     154,000       526,000  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash     (162,000 )     216,000  
Cash and restricted cash beginning of period     171,000       184,000  
Cash and restricted cash end of period   $ 9,000     $ 400,000  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ -     $ -  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Common shares issued on conversion of convertible debt obligations   $ -     $ 1,050,000  
Accrued deferred offering costs   $ 177,000     $ -  
New right of use asset and lease liability   $ 43,000     $ 34,000  
Property and equipment purchased with debt   $ -     $ 58,000  


