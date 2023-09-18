Verano Launches Round Up for Cannabis Reform Dispensary Donation Program Benefitting The Weldon Project’s Mission Green

Company builds on groundbreaking 2022 partnership that raised $140,715 supporting Mission Green, spawned the formation of the Mission Green Alliance, and contributed to the release of Luke Scarmazzo

Verano’s Round Up for Cannabis Reform program offers adult use customers and medical patients the option to round up purchases to the nearest dollar to donate directly to Mission Green

Fundraising effort encompasses 127 of the Company’s signature Zen Leaf ™ and MÜV ™ dispensaries in 12 states 1

and MÜV dispensaries in 12 states Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 132 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of the Company’s Round Up for Cannabis Reform dispensary donation program benefitting The Weldon Project’s Mission Green and the non-profit organization’s advocacy for cannabis-related criminal justice reform. Round Up for Cannabis Reform allows guests at 127 of Verano’s signature Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries across 12 states to round up purchases to the nearest dollar to directly support Mission Green’s cannabis clemency, advocacy, and criminal justice reform initiatives.

Founded by cannabis advocate Weldon Angelos, who served a 13-year prison sentence for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis before being granted clemency in 2016, Mission Green creates pathways for expungement and pardons for individuals convicted of cannabis-related offenses at the state, local, and federal levels. Mission Green also provides legal assistance, re-entry programs, and additional support services for formerly incarcerated individuals without access to legal counsel.

Verano’s Round Up for Cannabis Reform program builds on the Company’s 2022 groundbreaking partnership with Mission Green that generated $140,715 in proceeds, spawned the formation of the Mission Green Alliance of more than 20 industry stakeholders, and supported efforts that led to the release of Luke Scarmazzo in 2023, who spent 14 years incarcerated for non-violent cannabis-related offenses.

“As the conversation surrounding long overdue federal cannabis reform continues gaining momentum in Washington and nationwide, supporting Mission Green’s pivotal work to drive impactful cannabis clemency, advocacy, and criminal justice reform is more important now than ever before,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud to build on Verano’s legacy as Mission Green’s largest single donor following our 2022 campaign that delivered more than $140,000 in proceeds, which contributed to the successful release of Luke Scarmazzo from prison earlier this year. We are grateful for the generosity of our valued customers, medical patients, and team members for their ongoing support of Mission Green and our shared goal to amend decades of failed cannabis policy, support meaningful reform efforts, and end cannabis prohibition.”

“I am immensely grateful to Verano, our single largest donor and a true champion of cannabis reform, for their continued support of Mission Green,” said Weldon Angelos, Founder of Mission Green. “The Round Up for Cannabis Reform program demonstrates Verano’s commitment to addressing the societal imbalances caused by prohibition and serves as a powerful testament to their dedication to responsible and equitable cannabis practices. For the past several years, Verano's unwavering support has been the driving force behind Mission Green's success, and their commitment to social responsibility has become self-evident. We remain thankful for Verano’s continued partnership and their vision and ability to execute successful, dispensary-driven donation efforts like the Round Up for Cannabis Reform program at scale.”

Along with the Round Up for Cannabis Reform program, Verano will continue supporting The Weldon Project’s cannabis advocacy at the federal level. The Weldon Project has been engaged with the White House and senior political leaders regarding clemency initiatives and legislation efforts aimed at creating a path for federal legalization and cannabis banking reform. Verano and The Weldon Project encourage advocates to share their support by signing The Weldon Project’s Change.org cannabis clemency petition, which also includes an accompanying letter issued to President Biden that is co-signed by an assortment of celebrities, academics, politicians and other notable figures, available at: https://www.change.org/p/joseph-r-biden-dear-president-biden-pardon-all-federal-cannabis-offenders.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

About Mission Green

Mission Green is an initiative of The Weldon Project (“TWP”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works directly with lawmakers, advocacy groups, incarcerated individuals, and the White House on a broad range of criminal justice issues and advocates on behalf of currently or formerly incarcerated drug offenders who were sentenced to prison for nonviolent drug offenses. The Mission Green initiative raises the bar for awareness and social justice by providing unique ways for cannabis businesses and consumers to participate in a nationwide campaign aimed to provide relief to those who have been negatively impacted by prohibition. Mission Green’s cannabis clemency program is designed to secure the release of those serving prison time for cannabis-related offenses, as well as to pave the road for pardons or expungements so that those who have been affected can move forward with their lives. Mission Green is led by socially conscious leaders who have been affected by the justice system and have firsthand experience with the issues that they are seeking to solve. Those who have been most harmed by the system are particularly positioned to develop and promote ideas that will begin to change it. You can learn more online at www.theweldonproject.org, www.projectmissiongreen.org.

1 Excludes Ohio due to regulatory restrictions.