Gabelli Funds to Host PFAS Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting a PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Harvard Club in New York City and virtually on Zoom. This event will focus on issues surrounding PFAS uses, replacements, and remediation. It will feature presentations from leading companies in waste and disposal services, water utilities, testing, and remediation. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.



PFAS (Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances) are compounds that were widely used for perceived benefits in many industrial and commercial household applications; they have increasingly become an environmental and public health concern due to their persistence and toxicity. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Preliminary Agenda





9:20 Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA & Wayne Pinsent, CFA, Gabelli Funds 9:30 Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) Sam Nicolai, VP of Engineering and Compliance 10:00 Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES) Bob Rasmus, CEO; Joe Wong, CTO 10:30 SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) Mark Vannoy, President of The Maine Water Company; Suzanne DeLorenzo, Director of Water Quality, San Jose Water Co. 11:00 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products; Mike Donovan, Director R&D, CETCO 11:30 AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Rosa Gwinn, PhD, Global PFAS Technical Leader; Gavin Scherer, Global PFAS Commercialization Leader 12:00 Lunch Break 12:15 Panel Hazen & Sawyer (Private) Dr. Mohammad Abu-Orf, Vice President & Residuals Group Practice Leader REGENISIS (Private) Maureen Dooley, Vice President Industrial Sector Revive Environmental (Private) David Trueba, President & CEO; Rick Gillespie, CCO; Trevor Whitson, Director Product Portfolio & Marketing 12:45 BioLargo, Inc (OTC: BLGO) Alex Evans, Director of Communications 1:15 Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) David Dunlap, VP, Government Relations 1:45 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Israel Abitbol, CFO; Doron Gez, SVP of Marketing 2:15 Xylem (NYSE: XYL) Snehai Desai, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer 2:45 American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) Susan Hardwick, President & CEO; John Griffith, CFO; Cheryl Norton, COO

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries, contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Audrey Melville, Director of Marketing, amelville@gabelli.com

PFAS Research Team

Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA, rmorbelli@gabelli.com

Wayne Pinsent, CFA, Research Analyst, wpinsent@gabelli.com

Rebecca Stern, PhD, rstern@gabelli.com

