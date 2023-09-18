New eBook Released on Configuring Amazon EC2 for Business-Critical Applications Authored by Industry Expert from SIOS Technology

SIOS Director of Customer Success and Microsoft MVP examines how to take advantage of the 99.99 SLA offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the release of a new eBook, Step-by-Step: Configuring Amazon EC2 for Business-Critical Applications.



The eBook is written by Dave Bermingham, Director of Customer Success at SIOS. He is recognized within the technology community as a high-availability expert and has been honored to be elected a Microsoft MVP for the past 12 years: 6 years as a Cluster MVP and 6 years as a Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP. Dave holds numerous technical certifications and has more than thirty years of IT experience, including in finance, healthcare, and education.

Step-by-Step: Configuring Amazon EC2 for Business-Critical Applications examines what users need to do to prepare the AWS EC2 infrastructure to support business-critical applications clustered with Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC).

AWS guarantees that if two or more instances are deployed in different availability zones (AZs), at least one of those instances will have external connectivity. The SLA does not guarantee that the application or service running inside the instance will be available. It only guarantees the availability of the instance itself. To address availability of the application, users will need to take additional steps to monitor the application and recover it should a failure occur. In the case of transactional replications like SQL Server and other relational database management systems (RDMS), users also have to ensure the data is replicated and available across each AZ. Depending on the application, this additional layer of application monitoring and replication will be accomplished by a combination of one or more of the following: load balancing, clustering and/or data replication.

In this eBook, Dave describes in great detail what is needed to prepare the EC2 infrastructure to support business-critical applications clustered with Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC). As learned in the SLA, in order to qualify for the 99.99 percent availability, instances must be deployed across multiple AZs. Readers will learn how to design EC2 infrastructure to support cross-AZ failover clustering.

To download a copy of Step-by-Step: Configuring Amazon EC2 for Business-Critical Applications, please visit here.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com