AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Opening of Its Newest Location in Raleigh

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS), an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of its newest center in Raleigh, NC. The Raleigh location increases the company’s center count to 27 locations throughout the United States, Canada and the UK.



AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt locations. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We are thrilled to bring AirSculpt to Raleigh,” said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “Our Charlotte location has delivered great results for North Carolinians so we are pleased to be able to deliver more location choices for potential patients.”

The Raleigh location is conveniently located in a prime spot between downtown Raleigh and Durham. The new office is located at 8510 Colonnade Center Drive, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC and can be reached at (919) 391-3750.

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt’s premium locations throughout the U.S, Canada and the United Kingdom. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 27 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

