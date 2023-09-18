EU to lift restrictive measures on Ukrainian exports of grain and other foodstuff 

On 15 September, the European Commission decided not to extend the restrictive measures on Ukrainian exports of grain and other foodstuff to the EU.

The European Commission said that it has analysed the data related to the impact of the exports of four categories of agricultural products on the EU market and concluded that temporary measures introduced on 2 May 2023 “helped to solve concrete problems and ensured that exports to third countries outside the EU are flowing and even increasing”.

The European Commission also noted the positive role of the coordination platform that brought together Ukraine, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the European Commission. The platform has contributed to the development of infrastructure and increased logistical capacity within the Solidarity Lanes, as well as to the removal of administrative barriers to agricultural exports from Ukraine.

Following the expiry of the EU restrictive measures on 15 September, Ukraine has agreed to introduce any legal measures (including, for example, an export licensing system) within 30 days to avoid grain surges.

The European Commission said it will monitor the situation together with Ukraine through the platform to be able to respond to any unforeseen situations.

The European Commission also said it would refrain from imposing any restrictions as long as the effective measures by Ukraine are in place and fully working.

