‘Let’s make it a lifestyle!’ European Union joins World Cleanup Day in Moldova

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova and EU Member States embassies, representatives of EU institutions and EU development partners based in the country joined the 2023 edition of the World Cleanup Day in Moldova, which is celebrated on 16 September.

This year, a cleanup event was held in Oxentea village, located in Dubăsari raion, on the bank of the Nistru River. More than 120 people – diplomats, employees, high school students and local residents – took part in the cleaning up of Oxentea. They cleaned up a local park, collecting dozens of bags and separating the collected rubbish into paper, plastic and glass for easier recycling.

“Cleaning up a village is as important as promoting a cleaner planet. This is why the European Union is doing both to protect the environment, generate less waste and less pollution,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. “Today, in Oxentea, we all proved that with collective efforts we can change for the better the place where we live, work or study. Let’s make it a lifestyle, a useful habit!”

World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action programme aimed at combating the global mismanaged waste crisis, including the problem of marine debris. The campaign at the national level is run by the National Environmental Centre (NEC).

