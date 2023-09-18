Annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference Hits Southbridge this Week 

STOW — Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine announced today that the Department of Fire Services will hold its annual Public Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge on Sept. 20 and 21, bringing fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists, and others together to share knowledge, build partnerships, and recognize the 2023 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year.

The conference will host dozens of workshops led by professionals from the fire service, public education, public health, community risk reduction, and related fields. This year’s keynote speaker will be Jim Pauley, president and CEO of the National Fire Protection Association. Attendees will also hear from leaders from High Rock Treatment Center, who will discuss flexible and adaptive strategies for harm reduction, and Lieutenant Matthew Morin of the Sunderland Fire Department, who will promote diversity, equity, and effective communication in fire prevention.

State Fire Marshal Davine will present the 2023 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year Award to one of this year’s five nominees at 1:00 pm on Sept. 21. This year’s distinguished nominees are:

Captain William Paskiewicz of the Billerica Fire Department;

Captain Michael Parr of the Maynard Fire Department;

Captain Joseph Townsend of the Nantucket Fire Department;

Firefighter Stephen Joyce of the Sturbridge Fire Department; and

Lieutenant Matthew Morin of the Sunderland Fire Department.

Media are welcome to attend the conference at the Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center, located at 14 Mechanic St. in Southbridge. The days’ events will run from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, and a summary of the workshops and speakers is online at the Department of Fire Services’ website.

