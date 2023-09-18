Submit Release
Behaven Kids Celebrates Autism Action Partnership’s 15th Anniversary at “A Vintage Affaire” Event Sept. 30

We are very grateful for the support of Behaven Kids and their partnership in providing much-needed services to children with autism spectrum disorder.”
— Justin Dougherty, president and CEO of Autism Action Partnership
OMAHA, NE, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Behaven Kids, one of Nebraska’s leading providers of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties, will recognize the contributions of the Autism Action Partnership by sponsoring the nonprofit organization’s Crystal Anniversary Gala being held Sept. 30 in the greater Omaha area.

“A Vintage Affaire” is a dinner event including wine tasting and social hour, a silent auction, a live auction and program.

“Autism Action Partnership has done an incredible amount of work to further the interests of individuals in Nebraska with autism spectrum disorder,” said Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids. “We are very pleased to be able to support their tireless efforts and recognize their contributions to Nebraska’s autism community.”

Autism Action Partnership serves the Nebraska autism community through targeted programs that promote support, inclusion and prosperity. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of persons on the autism spectrum and their families through education, advocacy and support, thereby enabling them to be an integral part of the community.

“We are very grateful for the support of Behaven Kids and their partnership in providing much-needed services to children with autism spectrum disorder,” said Justin Dougherty, president and CEO of Autism Action Partnership. “Many of Nebraska’s children are not getting the help they need, and Behaven Kids is working to expand their reach and ensure that assistance is available to all families.”

Behaven Kids is a provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties. The company provides a full range of therapy, counseling and care services to help children, parents and families at three locations in Nebraska. Behaven Kids has more than 70 professionals with a variety of credentials and expertise, including board certified behavioral analysts, licensed behavior specialists, licensed mental health practitioners and certified clinical trauma professionals. Behaven Kids was founded in 2000. More information is available at BehavenKids.com and on social media @behavenkids.

Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 8189864300
press@honigllc.com

