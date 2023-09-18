DPM Maelanga commends PNG’s firm regional leadership role.

Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga has highly commended Papua New Guinea’s firm regional leadership role in the Melanesian sub-region and the broader Pacific region over the years.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate PNG’s 48th Independence Anniversary celebration in Honiara on Friday, Maelanga conveyed on behalf of the Government and people of Solomon Islands warm greetings to the Government and people of Papua New Guinea.

He described PNG’s path to independence as a powerful testament to the unwavering determination and resilience of its people, who have come together in celebrating the richness of their cultural diversity.

“Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands share a rich cultural heritage bound by our Melanesian roots and embraced by our wan solwara and Solomon Islands commended your leadership and contributions to the development aspirations of our Melanesian sub-region, and our broader Pacific region,” Maelanga said.

“We acknowledge Papua New Guinea as a key player in advancing the priorities of our region, including our continued advocacy on climate change, the management of our shared ocean, and efforts to ensure the socio-economic development of our people. Furthermore, Solomon Islands acknowledges Papua New Guinea’s close bilateral relations that has grown from strength to strength in various sectors of cooperation,” Maelanga highlighted.

This year, Solomon Islands witnessed a clear demonstration of its commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties through a series of meaningful collaborations.

These partnerships have encompassed a wide spectrum of sectors, ranging from policing and immigration to the fields of sports and media, which promote cultural exchanges between our people.

Moreover, both countries cooperation have extended to the effective management of shared borders, a testament to the mutual understanding of the significance of border security and the facilitation of movement between its people.

Maelanga also commended the significant stride forward by solidifying the commitment to educational cooperation by both countries that recognized the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of our future generation of leaders.

“These collaborations underscore our shared vision for a harmonious and prosperous future, where the well-being and aspirations of our people remain at the forefront,” he said.

As both countries continue to expand their bilateral cooperation in these various sectors, Solomon Islands is confident that these partnerships will not only yield tangible benefits for both countries, but also served as an example of cooperation in our Melanesian sub-region.

Maelanga used the occasion to reaffirm Solomon Islands commitment to strengthen its Melanesian brotherhood, and the progressive cooperation between the two countries.

