Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market projected to surpass US$ 2.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.24%

The global polycarbonate sheets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% to reach US$2.306 billion in 2028 from US$1.724 billion in 2021.
The global polycarbonate sheets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% to reach US$2.306 billion in 2028 from US$1.724 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global polycarbonate sheets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2.306 billion by 2028.
The prime factor driving the demand for the Global Polycarbonate Sheets is the increased utilization of Polycarbonate sheets within the automotive and transportation sectors. Their distinct characteristics, coupled with the escalating need for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles, contribute to this growth. Additionally, the market is on an upward trajectory due to various factors, including the growing demand for materials in the construction industry.
Polycarbonate sheets, known for their remarkable impact resistance and lightweight properties, find extensive applications in the automotive sector, including headlamp lenses, instrument panels, and window glazing. They surpass traditional materials like glass in terms of impact resistance.
The global Polycarbonate Sheets Market is thriving due to the rising demand within the automotive and transportation industries. The pursuit of lightweight vehicles is a key driver for the adoption of polycarbonate sheets in this sector. Furthermore, stringent regulations addressing fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and vehicle safety have prompted the automotive industry to embrace polycarbonate sheets, meeting these criteria effectively. Mandates like Euro emissions standards in Europe and China VI emissions standards in China are encouraging automakers to explore lightweight materials, including polycarbonate sheets, to enhance fuel efficiency by reducing vehicle weight. Additionally, the rising demand for polycarbonate sheets in the construction sector, particularly for purposes like roofing, skylights, and walls, is further fueling the demand for these materials. Consequently, the increased construction and infrastructure development activities contribute significantly to the market's growth.
Based on type, the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market can be categorized by type, including solid, corrugated, and multiwall polycarbonate sheets. The solid segment is projected to dominate the market due to its extensive application in areas like glazing, safety shields, and machine guards, where their impact resistance and high transparency are highly valuable. Additionally, the corrugated and multiwall segment is poised for substantial growth owing to its lightweight properties, durability, and resistance to various weather conditions.
Based on the end-user industry, the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market is categorized into electrical and electronics, automotive, construction, agriculture, and others. The automotive industry dominates the market and is expected to show substantial growth in the forecasted period. The automotive industry's shift towards lightweight vehicles, especially in the context of electric and hybrid vehicles aiming for enhanced efficiency, has led to an increased demand for polycarbonate sheets globally.
Geographically, the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region has maintained its dominance in the global polycarbonate sheets market and is poised for further growth in the forecasted period With the burgeoning construction activity, India achieved the distinction of becoming the third-largest construction market globally in 2022, as reported by the Government of India.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market that have been covered are Covestro AG, SABIC, 3A Composites GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Gallina, Palram Industries Ltd., Emco Industrial Plastics, Trident Plastics, Inc., UVPLASTIC Material Technology Co., Ltd., and Ug Plast Inc. among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market as follows:
• By Type
o Solid
o Corrugated
o Multiwall
• By End-User Industry
o Electrical and Electronics
o Automotive
o Construction
o Agriculture
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Covestro AG
• SABIC
• 3A Composites GmbH
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Gallina
• Palram Industries Ltd.
• Emco Industrial Plastics
• Trident Plastics, Inc.
• UVPLASTIC Material Technology Co., Ltd.
• Ug Plast Inc
