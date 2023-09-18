A2 Milk Market Set to Soar: Anticipated Surge to US$ 5120.9 million by 2033 at a 9.5% CAGR
FMI Logo
North America to maintain a prominent role in the A2 milk sector, holding a 35% market share, with the United States dominating 85% of the regional market.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthy takeout A2 milk market is predicted to develop at an impressive 9.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, exceeding the lower 2.4% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This significant rise shows the rise in demand for the healthy takeout market, increasing the market value from US$ 2036.6 million in 2023 to US$ 5120.9 million by 2033.
Due to the decreased volume of milk produced by each cow, A2 milk from cows of Indian origin is more expensive than conventional A1 milk, creating a supply-demand imbalance. A2 milk's rising use in dietary items due to its high nutritional content has been hampered by the market's predominance of A1 milk, which cows produce in larger numbers.
A2 milk is one example of a clean-label product that conforms to consumer expectations by providing natural and healthy options free of artificial or synthetic additives. Regulations have increased interest in A2 milk.
Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13124
Key takeaways from the A2 Milk Market
The market for A2 milk in India is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 7% by 2033, propelled by rising demand for alternative dairy products and rising consumer awareness of the possible health benefits of A2 milk.
The A2 milk market in the United Kingdom is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8% by 2033, suggesting a rise in customer demand for A2 milk because of its rumored digestive advantages and potential to reduce symptoms of lactose intolerance.
The A2 milk market in China is expected to develop at a solid 1% CAGR, driven by a mix of rising disposable incomes, an aging population, and greater knowledge of the potential nutritional benefits of A2 milk.
Due to Australia's early adoption and established position in the production and consumption of A2 milk, which caters to consumers looking for an alternative to conventional dairy, the A2 milk market there remains a significant player despite a moderate predicted CAGR of 3%.
The Japanese market for A2 milk, with its noteworthy, predicted CAGR of 10%, demonstrates the country's keen interest in health and wellness. Consumers are adopting A2 milk as a premium dairy good associated with potential digestive benefits and high-quality standards.
Competitive landscape
The A2 milk companies, Nestle, Fonterra, and Freedom Foods Group are significant market participants. These businesses have made huge investments in extended research and development to improve their product offerings, and they have developed a strong presence throughout many geographic areas.
The A2 milk growth competition has been significantly fueled by product innovation. Companies have launched a variety of A2 milk-based goods, including milk, yogurt, baby formula, and cheese, to meet consumers' varied dietary requirements and tastes.
Regulations and certifications have also had an impact on the competitive environment. As a competitive advantage, obtaining certifications—such as the A2 Milk Company's A2 MilkTM brand certification—or upholding production standards has increased customer trust and loyalty.
Key Players:
The A2 Milk Company Limited
FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED
Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited
Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited
Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd.
Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP
Erden Creamery Private Limited
Recent development in the Market
The a2 Milk Company has been concentrating on broadening both its domestic and international market reach. To increase the availability of their products and reach more customers, they have partnered with other businesses and shops and entered into distribution agreements.
Get Exclusive Access to Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13124
Key Segments Profiled in the A2 Milk Market Survey:
Nature:
Organic
Conventional
Form:
Liquid
Powder
Application:
Infant Formula
Dairy Product
Butter
Cheese
Yogurt
Milk Powder
Ice Cream
thers
Bakery & Confectionery
Milk & Milk-based Beverages
Packaging:
Glass Bottles
Plastic Bottles & Pouches
Carton Packaging
Cans
Distribution Channel:
B2B
B2C
Store-based Retailing
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Grocery Stores
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retailing
Author By:
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.
Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.
Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.
Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Food and Beverage Market Insights
Frozen Food Market Size: From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% due to the rising demand for frozen food packaging. According to these projections, the market will be worth an astonishing US$ 629,649 million by 2033.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ankush Nikam
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube