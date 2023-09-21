Residential Energy Storage Market projected to surpass US$ 57.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.82%

The residential energy storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% over the forecast period to be worth US$57.645 billion by 2028.

The residential energy storage market was valued at US$16.257 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% over the forecast period to be worth US$57.645 billion by 2028.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence