Residential Energy Storage Market projected to surpass US$ 57.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.82%
The residential energy storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% over the forecast period to be worth US$57.645 billion by 2028.
The residential energy storage market was valued at US$16.257 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% over the forecast period to be worth US$57.645 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the residential energy storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$57.645 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factor driving the demand for Residential Energy Storage is the increasing occurrence of power outages. Additionally, climate change plays a substantial role in altering the frequency and intensity of weather-related events. Furthermore, factors like the yearly duration of electricity interruptions have a significant impact on this market.
The residential energy storage market pertains to the sales of energy storage systems intended for residential use, encompassing homes and other domestic structures. These systems empower homeowners to store energy from various sources, including solar panels and the electrical grid, during periods of lower electricity costs.
The Residential Energy Storage Market is thriving due to surging demand primarily driven by the escalating frequency of power outages, emphasizing the demand for dependable backup power solutions to mitigate disruptions to households, businesses, and vital infrastructure. Furthermore, many developed countries are grappling with aging electrical grid infrastructure that requires upgrades, as older infrastructure is more susceptible to failures and resulting power outages. For instance, in 2019, Australia experienced over 200 power outages affecting more than 1 million customers, primarily attributed to extreme weather conditions and aging infrastructure. The increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in residential settings is linked to the expansion of installed solar capacity. These residential energy storage systems can function independently or be integrated into existing solar PV systems. In a recent development, LG Energy Solution, a global energy technology company specializing in lithium-ion manufacturing, joined forces with dcbel Inc., an energy firm promoting smart home solutions, in October 2022 to pioneer innovative residential and home energy storage solutions.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/residential-energy-storage-market
Based on power type, the Residential Energy Storage Market is categorized into 3-6 kW and 6-10 kW. The 6 to 10 kW category currently holds the largest share of the market and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position in the foreseeable future. This is primarily attributed to the escalating energy consumption, the increasing occurrence of prolonged power outages, grid system faults, and the growing need for a more reliable power supply.
Based on the technology type, the residential storage market is segmented into lithium-ion, lead acid, flow, and sodium nickel chloride. The market is prominently influenced by the lithium-ion battery sector, which commands a substantial market share. This dominance can be attributed to the rapid evolution of lithium-ion technology and the extensive adoption of solar panels and energy systems in residential settings.
Based on the connectivity type, the residential energy storage market is divided into On-Grid and Off-Grid. The market is predominantly led by the on-grid segment. This is due to its cost advantages in comparison to off-grid connectivity. Moreover, the on-grid segment is expected to sustain substantial growth in the foreseeable future. In on-grid systems, surplus energy generated can be transferred back to the utility provider that operates the grid, enabling individuals to accrue credits that can be redeemed at the end of the year.
Based on Geography, the Residential Energy Storage Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America dominated the market, and the domestic residential energy storage sector in the United States has experienced significant growth in recent years. Energy capacity installations have surged from 29 MWh in 2017 to 540 MWh in 2020. Moreover, there is a growing trend among consumers in the United States to integrate energy storage with solar PV systems.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Residential Energy Storage Market that have been covered include Tesla, Samsung SDI Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., BYD Motors Inc., Trojan Battery Company, LLC, Saft, Enphase Energy, Magellan Power, LG Energy Solution, Ltd., and SMA Solar Technology AG among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the Residential Energy Storage Market as below:
• By Power Type
o 3-6 kW
o 6-10 kW
• By Technology Type
o Lithium-Ion
o Lead Acid
o Flow
o Sodium Nickel Chloride
• By Connectivity Type
o On-Grid
o Off-Grid
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Tesla
• BYD Motors Inc.
• Trojan Battery Company, LLC
• Saft
• Enphase Energy
• Magellan Power
• LG Energy Solution
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
• SMA Solar Technology AG
Explore More Reports:
• Semi-Flexible Cable Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/semi-flexible-cable-market
• Global Self-Healing Grid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-self-healing-grid-market
• Automatic Power Factor Controller Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automatic-power-factor-controller-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn