Router and Switch Market projected to reach US$ 55 billion by 2028, to grow at a CAGR close to 5%
The global router and switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.88%, from an estimated market size of $39.322 billion in 2021 to $54.876 billion in 2028.
The global router and switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.88%, from an estimated market size of US$39.322 billion in 2021 to US$54.876 billion in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global router and switch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$54.876 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factor driving the global router and switch market demand is the increasing dependence on high-speed connectivity and the emergence of other advanced technologies. The demand for secure networking solutions is also contributing to the market's growth. Additionally, the expansion of cloud-based services has generated a heightened requirement for networking solutions capable of accommodating these services. Furthermore, the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is fueling the necessity for high-speed connectivity as an ever-growing number of devices connected to the Internet.
The global router and switch industry encompasses activities related to the production, distribution, and sale of networking equipment for routing and switching. These essential components form the backbone of computer networks, facilitating seamless communication among devices and resource sharing.
The global router and switch market is thriving due to surging demand for high-speed connectivity. As digital processes become more critical for businesses and organizations, efficient and swift data transfer is essential. Router and switch solutions underpin this infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity across devices and networks. As an example, in 2021, HMS Networks introduced the world's inaugural commercially accessible industrial 5G router. Furthermore, the pursuit of enhanced network efficiency emerges as a key driver of the global router and switch market. Router and switch solutions contribute to network security by implementing features like firewalls and intrusion detection systems to safeguard against cyber threats. In a related development, OnePlus disclosed its Hub 5G Router, scheduled for launch in July 2023, featuring WiFi 6 connectivity and compatibility with 5G/4G SIM cards, as announced during the company's Cloud 11 event. Moreover, enterprises are dedicating resources to significant market initiatives like product introductions, advancements, and partnerships to enhance the acceptance of primary routers. As an illustration, in November 2022, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) unveiled the highly potent HUAWEI WiFi AX3 (Quad Core) router model, reinforcing its alignment with WiFi 6 standards.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-router-and-switch-market
Based on product type, the Global Router and Switch market can be categorized by product into various types, including Internet Exchange Routers, Ethernet Service Edge Router, ATM Switches, Multiservice Edge Router, and Service Provider Core Router. Of these, Multiservice Edge Routers are poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future. These routers are engineered to offer a multitude of services over a unified network. Typically, service providers employ them to offer voice, video, and data services to their customers.
Based on the end user’s industry the Global Router and Switch market is categorized into Travel and Transport, Communication and Technology, Energy and Power, Military and Defence, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and others. The dominance of the Communication and Technology sector in the market is attributed to the heightened utilization of cloud-based applications and the continual expansion of data center deployments. Additionally, the increasing adoption of edge computing is expected to further bolster the router and switch market's sustained growth.
Based on Geography, the Global Router and Switch market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America dominated the market, due to the swift integration of cutting-edge technologies by multinational firms in different regions, the IT industry in North America is experiencing significant expansion. This growth is fueled by keen investments in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics. Consequently, there is a rising requirement for networking solutions like routers and switches capable of accommodating these technologies.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global Router and Switch market that have been covered include Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens Ltd., Telco Systems, ZTE Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Avaya Inc, Phoenix Contact, ADTRAN Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd, Extreme Networks, Inc., Dell, Inc., and Nokia Corporation among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the Global Router and Switch market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Internet Exchange Router
o Ethernet Service Edge Router
o ATM Switch
o Multiservice Edge Router
o Service Provider Core Router
• By End-Use Industry
o Travel and Transport
o Communication and Technology
o Energy and Power
o Military and Defence
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Siemens Ltd.
• Telco Systems
• ZTE Corporation
• Juniper Networks, Inc.
• RAD Data Communications Ltd.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• Avaya Inc
• Phoenix Contact
• ADTRAN Inc.
• ECI Telecom Ltd
• Extreme Networks, Inc.
• Dell, Inc.
• Nokia Corporation
Explore More Reports:
• KVM Switch Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/kvm-switch-market
• eed Switch Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/reed-switch-market
• Safety Switches Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/safety-switches-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn