Wireless Display Market size is Expected to Reach $9.71 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 11.00%.

Wireless Display Market

Wireless Display Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The wireless display market share is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Wireless Display Market by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Technology Protocol (WirelessHD, Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, and Others), and Application (Consumer, Corporate & Broadcast, Digital Signage, Government, Healthcare, Education, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global wireless display market size is expected to reach $9.71 billion by 2030 from $3.64 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.00% from 2021 to 2030.

Wireless display is the sharing technology that delivers the capabilities of wireless display to the business users and the smartphone users in wireless environment. Wireless display technology is embedded and integrated into the chip called wireless display adapter for smartphone. This display adapter enables the users to mirror the screen and displays whatever is on the phone screen. Wireless display is supported with the smartphone, tablets, and other consumer devices wirelessly and displayed on the user's television which is supported with the wireless display technology.

Wireless display has also established itself as the wireless international standard and it also has the extreme popularity and growth in the various companies and the inter-communication wireless display networks. Also, wireless display access points in internal places can be easily shared with the other computational wireless display devices and it has enabled the smartphone users to gain easy access to the phone screen sharing device. The prominent factors that impact the wireless display market growth are increasing demand for wireless display technologies, rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, and surging demand for over-the-top (OTT) media services. However, high manufacturing costs associate with wireless display restricts the market growth.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the wireless display market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The wireless display industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global wireless display market include,

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Marvell Semiconductor Group Ltd. (U.S.)

Roku, Inc. (U.S.)

Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc. (U.S.)

NETGEAR, Inc. (U.S.)

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the wireless display market growth are increasing demand for wireless display technologies, rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, and surge in demand for over-the-top (OTT) media services. However, high manufacturing costs associate with wireless display restricts the market growth. On the contrary, several governments are taking initiatives and making strategies in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the wireless display market. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect global wireless display industry during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international wireless display market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the wireless display market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major wireless display suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

