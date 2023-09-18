RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce its engagement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to bolster its investor relations and capital markets advisory services.



RecycLiCo has selected Oak Hill to enhance its market presence, targeting investment community channels, and identifying potential and existing investors, as the Company continues to execute its business plan.

“We are excited to enhance our capital markets initiatives with the engagement of Oak Hill Financial,” expressed Zarko Meseldzija, CEO of RecycLiCo. “With Oak Hill's expertise, we aim to expand our shareholder base and amplify our reach through their extensive network of investment advisors and institutional fund managers. This engagement comes at a pivotal time as we explore corporate opportunities to grow through strategic partnerships and other initiatives.”

The agreement with Oak Hill Financial is set for an initial one-month period, effective from September 18, 2023, with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by RecycLiCo or Oak Hill within five business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the engagement agreement, Oak Hill will receive $10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the agreement. Oak Hill does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Consulting Agreement remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Oak Hill



Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financials’ experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specialize in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

