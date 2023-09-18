Automated Optical Inspection Market size is Projected to Reach $3.29 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 21.0%.

Automated Optical Inspection Market

Automated Optical Inspection Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The high demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies have been directly influencing the growth of automated optical inspection market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Automated Optical Inspection Market by Type (2D, and 3D), Application (Fabrication Phase, and Assembly Phase), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Energy & Power): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global automated optical inspection market size was valued at $0.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is the computerized system for visual assessment on a printed circuit board (PCB) where an independent camera filters a gadget which is to be tried for both the cataclysmic failure and the quality deformities. It is most usually utilized for assembling processes as it is a test strategy which doesn't need any contact. It is executed through different phases of the assembling system which incorporates exposed board investigations, SPI (bind glue assessments), pre reflows and post reflows among different stages.

Automated optical inspection empowers a quick and a precise assessment of the hardware gathering and specifically printed circuit board guaranteeing the quality of a product manufactured on the production line is ideal and the product is effectively produced with practically no assembling issues. Automated optical inspection systems apply various methods for fault identification in the printed circuit board. One of the strategies is layout coordinating with which looks at the picture of printed circuit board and the golden board. Another methods utilized are design coordinating and statistical pattern matching.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the automated optical inspection market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The automated optical inspection industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global automated optical inspection market include,

CyberOptics

Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.

GOPEL electronic GmbH

KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc.

MIRTEC CO., LTD.

Nordson Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Saki Corporation

Test Research, Inc.

Viscom AG

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact growth of the automated optical inspection market include significant demand for consumer electronics, automation of electronics manufacturing facilities, and emergence of surface mount technology. However, sophisticated infrastructure required to handle large amount of data hampers the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of SMART technology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automated optical inspection market trends during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international automated optical inspection market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the automated optical inspection market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major automated optical inspection suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

