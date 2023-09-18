New Festival of Craft & Design at Leeds Castle
Visitors to Leeds Castle are being invited to get crafty as part of a Festival of Craft & Design, which runs until the end of September.MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors to Leeds Castle are being invited to get crafty as part of a series of free workshops and demonstrations during their Festival of Craft & Design, which runs until the end of September.
Created to appeal to visitors of all ages and interests, the Festival of Craft & Design features everything from an outdoor animal-themed sculpture trail through the over 500-acre estate and a new giant floral jungle exhibition in the Castle’s Tudor Courtyard, to behind-the-scenes tours, fabulous fashion and costume displays, sustainable art workshops and celebrity design guest experts.
From embroidery and textiles, to willow weaving, printing and mosaics the workshops provide visitors with the opportunity to watch skilled craftspeople at work and discover their own artistic talents.
All the events are free with an admission ticket however please note anyone interested in participating needs to sign up free via the Leeds Castle website’s Events page.
Mid Kent Embroidery & Textiles Demonstration: Tuesday, 19th September – all day – Maiden’s Tower
Celebrating Lady Baillie’s love for fashion and textiles, the Mid Kent Embroidery & Textiles group will be demonstrating their exceptional craft throughout the day in the Maiden’s Tower.
There will be the chance to view their completed textile work and learn the different techniques that go into the art of embroidery and textiles.
Willow Weaving Demonstration: Thursday, 21st September – all day – Maiden’s Tower
Willow weaving has become a popular hobby, and this demonstration is perfect for those who already love this art form or are intrigued about how it works.
The talented Natalie McLay from Trottiscliffe Willow will be creating a range of animals and baskets throughout the day and answering any questions and offering advice for visitors’ own creative projects.
Print Talk & Demo Workshop: Friday, 22nd September – from 1pm – Maiden’s Tower
Accomplished freelance artist and printmaker Antonia Enthoven will be talking about the art of etching from the perspective of her journey and present-day practice followed by a demonstration.
During the workshops, visitors will be able to create a simple image on a piece of recycled plastic following the techniques Antonia has displayed: printing onto a table top press to make their own masterpiece.
Marvellous Mosaic Demo Workshop: Saturday, 23rd and Sunday, 24th September – all day – Undercover Seating Area near The Maze
Get ready for a colourful weekend with mosaic expert Sarah Bourne of Mosaic Mum. During the day, visitors can help Sarah create a stunning mosaic piece depicting the seven Queens of Leeds Castle and the last private owner, Lady Baillie.
Drop in and learn how she goes about creating a mosaic; from prepping the pieces to placing them in the design and finishing the piece with grout. The finished piece of art will be on public display for the rest of the month and then be given to the Castle’s Education Centre for display during their education workshops.
• The Festival of Craft & Design runs throughout September and is included as part of the admission ticket. For more information and to book go to www.leeds-castle.com. Online prices, which include unlimited visits for a year, from £30 for adults and £22.50 for children.
• Leeds Castle is located near Maidstone in Kent just off Junction 8 of the M20, and only a one hour drive from London. Grounds open at 10am daily and the castle is open from 10:30am. Last admission is 4:30pm and gates close at 6pm (April to September).
About Leeds Castle, Kent
Leeds Castle is considered a national treasure, providing a window onto over nine hundred years of British history. It is a haven of tranquillity and offers a wealth of discovery and enjoyment for all ages.
Situated five miles southeast of Maidstone in Kent, Leeds Castle’s rich and riveting history, including serving six of England’s medieval queens, to its elaborate transformation into a glamorous 1930s country house retreat for the influential and famous by Anglo-American heiress, Lady Olive Baillie, secures its place as one of the most visited historic attractions in Britain.
The Castle and its estate is preserved and maintained by the Leeds Castle Foundation, a not-for-profit charity.
For more visitor information, please visit www.leeds-castle.com
• Leeds Castle, Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL
• Telephone 01622 765 400 or email enquiries@leeds-castle.co.uk
DREW CUNLIFFE
Destination Marketing
drew.cunliffe@wearedestination.com