Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market size is Projected to Reach $35.11 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 16.1%.

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investment in the construction & infrastructure sector.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market by Solution (Platform, Software, Infrastructure, and Services), Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, and Hybrid), Operation Mode (Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, and Fully Autonomous), and Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture, Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global drone inspection and monitoring market size was valued at $6.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $35.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drone inspection and monitoring is a drone-based solution that offers aerial inspection and monitoring services. It uses aerial thermal imaging to inspect roofs, walls, and other hard-to-reach areas of a premise. Drone inspection and monitoring platform is leveraging AI to reduce the cost of drone operations by up to 90%.

The growth of the global drone inspection and monitoring market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increased demand for safe & accurate inspection & monitoring device and rise in technological advancements in drones. In addition, surge in usage of drones as remote visual inspection tool for critical infrastructure applications, boosts the overall market growth. However, lack of trained personnel to operate drones for inspection and monitoring applications acts as a major restraint for the global drone inspection and monitoring industry. On the contrary, advances in lidar technology for commercial drones are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the drone inspection and monitoring industry.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the drone inspection and monitoring market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The drone inspection and monitoring industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global drone inspection and monitoring market include,

American Robotics

Aerovironment Inc.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

DJI

Israel Aerospace Industries

Microdrones

Parrot Drones

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc.

Yamaha Motor Corp.

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the drone inspection and monitoring market growth are increased cost-saving & human safety and surge in demand for improved surveillance. In addition, emergence of various start-ups drives the drone inspection and monitoring market. However, issues with drone safety & security related concern restricts the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in drones are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international drone inspection and monitoring market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the drone inspection and monitoring market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major drone inspection and monitoring suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

