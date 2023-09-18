Airbus reinforces commitment towards a sustainable supply chain

VIETNAM, September 18 -

HCM CITY — Airbus, the global aerospace leader, has reinforced its commitment towards a sustainable supply chain in Việt Nam in line with the country’s Net Zero aspirations. This comes as Airbus prepares for new workshare in the country for its commercial aircraft business.

Hoàng Tri Mai, Airbus Chief Representative of Việt Nam, unveiled this transformative vision during the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo held in HCM City late last week.

With Việt Nam's burgeoning workforce, dynamic manufacturing sector, and robust infrastructure, Airbus sees a ripe opportunity to catalyse regional economic development, Mai said.

"Việt Nam's remarkable progress is a beacon of promise in the Asia-Pacific region, and Airbus is thrilled to contribute to its ongoing success story."

"Our ongoing discussions with local companies signal our commitment to introduce new work packages in aircraft parts manufacturing. We are working towards expanding an already resilient supply chain that adheres to the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability," she said.

Mai highlighted Airbus’ expectations on suppliers in the area of industrial performance, to ensure both a successful ramp-up in production of aircraft and supporting the aftermarket needs.

It also focused on the requirement for suppliers to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability across their operations, in line with Airbus values. This includes clear measures to reduce the impact of operations on the environment.

“The outlook is positive and will provide opportunities for existing suppliers in the country to benefit from higher production rates. It will also open doors for new partners to join us who can meet our requirements for competitiveness, uncompromised quality, operational excellence and a commitment to a sustainable future for our industry." she concluded.

Airbus is a leading supplier in Việt Nam’s aviation sector, with nearly 220 Airbus aircraft currently in the fleets of local carriers and another 110 on order for future delivery.

The expansion of Airbus' supply chain in Việt Nam augurs well for the nation's economic development. Presently, the country's air transport sector contributes 5.2 per cent of its GDP, supporting 2.2 million jobs and generating US$12.5 billion in gross value.— VNS