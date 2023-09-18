Rutland Barracks / Hindering arrest, Drug possession

CASE#: 23B4005728

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2023 at approximately 1730

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of depressant, hindering arrest

ACCUSED: Tiana Maranville

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 17, 2023, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a residence in Clarendon to attempt to locate a subject. The subject was located and taken into custody. A search of the suspect's person yielded suspected narcotics. Maranville grabbed the narcotics and attempted to hide them. Maranville was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of her person yielded the suspected narcotics. Maranville was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.