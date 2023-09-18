Rutland Barracks / Hindering arrest, Drug possession
CASE#: 23B4005728
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2023 at approximately 1730
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of depressant, hindering arrest
ACCUSED: Tiana Maranville
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 17, 2023, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a residence in Clarendon to attempt to locate a subject. The subject was located and taken into custody. A search of the suspect's person yielded suspected narcotics. Maranville grabbed the narcotics and attempted to hide them. Maranville was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of her person yielded the suspected narcotics. Maranville was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.