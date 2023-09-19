From Severe Eating Disorders to Representing The UK at The WPC World Powerlifting Championships – Helen Redhead
Helen Redhead will make her debut in the WPC World Powerlifting Championship, representing the United KingdomTONBRIDGE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, inspirational powerlifter and current British Champion Helen Redhead will make her debut in the WPC World Powerlifting Championship, representing the United Kingdom. Having struggled with severe eating disorders for over 30 years, Helen has been able to turn her life around, battling back from a body weight of just five stone to achieve her dream of representing her country on the world stage.
In recent years, the number of individuals struggling with eating disorders in the UK has been on the rise. Current estimates suggest that between 1.25 and 3.4 million people across the country are currently affected by some form of the condition, while the NHS has revealed that it is now treating more young people than ever before.
For Helen Redhead, these eating disorders are something she understands all too well. For over thirty years, she battled with severe anorexia and bulimia, and at the most extreme, she weighed just under five stone (32 kg). Having faced several lengthy hospital stays during that period, she finally began to turn her life around after starting weight training and powerlifting.
As her health and passion for the sport grew, Helen was introduced to experienced coach and British Champion Jason Swalwell. Having battled with alcoholism himself, Jason understood some of the challenges Helen was facing, and the duo formed a strong partnership, working together remotely for nine months to improve her technique and strength, Helen made a move to Kent, where Jason lived to fully focus on training and coaching at his dedicated gym.
The fully equipped and boutique gym works with clients 1-2-1, creating a safe space that removes gym anxiety. This was the perfect location for Helen to continue her recovery and focus on powerlifting full-time. The dedication paid off, winning her class in the British Championships in July; Helen will now represent the United Kingdom, alongside her coach Jason, at the World Powerlifting Championship, which is to be held in Manchester on November 23.
Speaking ahead of the world Championships, Helen Redhead said, “I’m truly honoured to be representing the United Kingdom in the WPC World Powerlifting Championships. I have struggled with anorexia and bulimia for over three decades, and at my lowest points, the idea that I would be here today doing this would have been unthinkable. It is no exaggeration to say that powerlifting and weight training saved my life, but it is the support and coaching from Jason that has got me to where I am today.
There are sadly still millions of people here in the UK battling with eating disorders, and I hope my story can be an inspiration for individuals looking to turn their lives around.”
Jason Swalwell added, “Helen’s transformation is a truly inspirational story and watching her go from strength to strength has been a genuine privilege. After several months of coaching her virtually, she made the move to Kent to focus on one-to-one training at my gym, and since then, she has become part of my family.
After the journey she has had to get here, Helen should be incredibly proud to be representing the UK at the World Championships. Her transformation is an inspiration to everyone, not just those struggling with eating disorders, and I wish her all the best for Manchester, where I know she’ll smash it!”
To learn more about Helen and Jason and the private 1-2-1 gym they operate, visit https://www.sportivetricks.co/
