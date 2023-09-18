Pet Dietary Supplements Market Set to Soar to $ 6.3 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
The number of pet owners has been rising at a steady pace in the last few years as a result of the change in socioeconomic and cultural variables.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market is on a robust growth trajectory. In this blog, we will delve into the dynamics of this burgeoning industry, exploring the factors fuelling its growth, key market segments, and prominent players shaping the landscape.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
In 2021, the global pet dietary supplements market was valued at a substantial US$ 3.6 billion, reflecting the growing demand for nutritional supplements for pets. Projections suggest that the market is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, reaching an estimated worth of US$ 6.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
Rising Pet Adoption:The increasing adoption of pets, including dogs, cats, horses, and others, is a primary driver. As pet owners grow more attached to their animals, they seek ways to enhance their pets' overall health and longevity.
Health Concerns:Pet owners are becoming more health-conscious for their four-legged companions. They prefer dietary supplements that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and other potentially harmful substances.
Zoonotic Diseases:The prevalence of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has raised awareness about pet health. This has led to a greater emphasis on pet nutrition and wellness.
Research and Development:Major industry players are investing heavily in research and development, focusing on natural and organic ingredients to cater to a broader customer base. Collaborations with other companies are also expanding the market reach of pet dietary supplements.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:
Bayer AG
Beaphar
Central Garden & Pet Company
Ceva
GNC Holdings, LLC
Makers Nutrition LLC
Neoterica GmbH
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
Unicharm Corporation
Virbac
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐭:
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Others (including rabbits and more)
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Glucosamine
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Probiotics & Prebiotics
Multivitamins
Antioxidants
Proteins & Peptides
Others (such as Digestive Enzymes and S-Adenosyl Methionine)
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Fish, Meat, & Animal Derivatives
Dairy Products & Eggs
Vegetables
Cereals & Cereal Byproducts
Others (including Sugars and Ascorbic Acid)
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:
Tablets & Capsules
Soft Gels & Gummies
Liquids
Powders
Others (like Sticks)
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Skin & Coat
Joint Health
Liver
Gastrointestinal Tract
Kidney Support
Balanced Diet
Others (including Immune Health, Anti-inflammatory, and Medicated Treatments)
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:
Online (including company-owned websites and e-commerce platforms)
Offline (specialty stores, retail-based stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets)
As pet owners become increasingly conscious of their pets' health, the global pet dietary supplements market is experiencing substantial growth. The market's expansion is driven by factors such as rising pet adoption, health concerns, and the prevalence of zoonotic diseases. With a wide range of supplements catering to different pets and health needs, the industry is poised to continue its upward trajectory, promoting the well-being of our beloved animal companions.
