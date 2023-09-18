Cooling Fabrics Market Rising at 8.5% CAGR to Reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

High Demand for Cooling Fabrics Driven by Growing Recognition of Comfortable Sportswear for Enhanced Athletic Performance

Rockville, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Cooling Fabrics Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 6.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Cooling textiles can be crafted using synthetic materials. They are a creation offering a sensation, gentle warmth, and soft texture akin to human skin. These fabrics bring added convenience to customers by promoting sweat evaporation and preventing the fabric from clinging to the body. The key advantages of cooling textiles lie in their ability to circulate moisture and regulate evaporation. It is important to note that these fabrics differ from the types of textiles used for temperature control.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 6.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Increasing awareness of comfortable clothing materials is driving a growing global demand for cooling fabrics. Notably, the sports industry in countries such as the United States, China, Brazil, Russia, and Malaysia is experiencing a surge in the adoption of cooling fabrics. This trend stems from athletes' growing recognition of the importance of comfortable attire, enhancing their overall comfort levels during sporting events. Moreover, a considerable portion of sports professionals seek superior materials for their apparel.

Demand for cooling fabrics is predicted to increase swiftly in emerging economies throughout the projected period. This growth is expected to be fueled by factors such as increasing economic prosperity, evolving lifestyles, and a thriving sports culture.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for cooling fabrics is valued at US$ 2.71 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for cooling fabrics is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is projected to reach US$ 6.2 billion.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Under material, use of synthetic cooling fabrics is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

Demand for natural cooling fabric is foreseen to advance at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

As of 2023, North America leads the cooling fabrics market with a substantial market share of 38%.

Sales of moisture-wicking cooling fabrics are projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2033.

“The primary element propelling market revenue growth is the rise in the use of cooling materials in protective apparel and athletic gear. Over the forecast period, an increase in research and development activities into cooling textiles is expected to drive global revenue growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Cooling Fabrics Industry Research Report

By Material By Textile Type By Technology By Application Synthetic

Natural Woven

Non-woven

Knitted Moisture-wicking

Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

Evaporative Cooling

Thermo-regulating Coatings Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Medical Textiles

Home Textiles



Market Competition

The market for cooling fabrics is extremely fragmented, with a few large- and medium-sized companies accounting for most of the market's revenue. Major corporations are engaging in mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances and launching advanced products to maintain their position and stay ahead of their peers.

'Brrr Pro' is a brand-new cooling fabric that Brrr unveiled in December 2020. These textiles enhance the 'triple chill' effect for a refreshing sensation and greater comfort by incorporating micro-cooling minerals, performance drying, and hyper-wicking.

Using several polymers, Donghua University in China created a new kind of cooling cloth in July 2020. These materials effectively dissipate heat and wick away perspiration while deflecting outside water.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cooling fabrics market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (synthetic, natural), textile type (woven, non-woven, knitted), technology (moisture-wicking, phase change materials [PCM], evaporative cooling, thermo-regulating coatings), and application (sports apparel, protective wearing, lifestyle, medical textiles, home textiles), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

