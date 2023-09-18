Hemp, Inc.’s Creative Visionary Consultant, Bruce Perlowin, to be Interviewed Live on the Quantum Energy, Health, and Information Call Today

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) today announced that its Creative Visionary Consultant, Bruce Perlowin, will take center stage in a live broadcast with the Quantum Energy, Health, and Information Call on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12:00 pm EST. Tune in to gain valuable insights on how Hemp, Inc.’s CBD health and wellness product line can be an asset to your daily health routine. Simply dial (954) 947-5497 (no pin needed).



In anticipation of this upcoming broadcast, Bruce Perlowin, CVC, expressed his sentiments, saying,

"Quite frankly, every time I walk into a CBD store, I’m embarrassed by the low dosage of CBD in competitor products. There’s a stark contrast between our highly potent, highly absorbable CBD product and most other products on the market." Perlowin’s sentiments underscored the remarkable quality and potency of Hemp, Inc.'s CBD offerings and emphasized the company's commitment to delivering premium, effective CBD solutions to consumers.

There are many products sold in the United States as supplements or nutraceuticals that contain beneficial ingredients, just to have on the label. Unfortunately, most contain a fairy dust sprinkling of the beneficial ingredients and as a result, do not work beyond the placebo effect. Hemp, Inc.’s analysis of published clinical trials showed that entry-level results began around 150 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBG. Some results happened at lower levels, but not consistently.

The Company’s testing showed 250 milligrams of CBD and 83.34 milligrams of CBG were consistent and not improved by additional CBD or CBG. There are thirty, one-milliliter servings in a one-ounce bottle. 30 x 250 = 7,500 milligrams of CBD. 30 x 83.34 = 2,500 milligrams CBG. Tinctures with 3,000 milligrams of CBD, 100 milligrams per serving, commonly cost between $82 and $132 per bottle. We think that is in the fairy dust arena.

There have also been in vitro (in glass) studies showing that CBDA, CBGA, and CBD stop the Coronavirus. However, the concentration of cannabinoids that worked in vitro cannot be obtained in vivo (with the living). Thus, we make no medical claims at all.

Hemp, Inc.’s product line includes CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN, derived from hemp and known for their therapeutic properties. Hemp, Inc. distinguishes itself by using pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin in combination with cannabinoids for rapid absorption and efficacy. Notably, their CBD/CBG coffee enhancer is highly potent, rapidly absorbed, and competitively priced, offering consumers a premium coffee experience.

These highly potent, highly absorbable CBD products are sold through Hemp, Inc.’s e-portal ( www.hempinc.com ). The superb lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products include a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (THC-free with 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG totaling 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and, CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

With over 14 years of experience in hemp cultivation and processing, Hemp, Inc. has and continues to play a pivotal role in the CBD market so be sure to tune in for a wealth of information by calling (954) 947-5497. Again, no pin is needed. If you miss it, click here for replay requests.

About Quantum Energy, Health and Information Call

The Quantum Energy, Health and Information Call has been broadcast for 5 years, daily, 6 days a week to discuss how to use Quantum Energy to improve one's health and well-being. The infamous Nicola Tesla declared that "The future of medicine is in the use of energy, frequency and vibration."

The broadcast’s quests have included medical doctors, psychologists, naturopaths, international lawyers, scientists, writers, inventors, and many others. “We strive to provide cutting-edge information to help debunk myths and misinformation. Therefore, allowing our participants to make better decisions about their health and wellness.”

More on Hemp, Inc.’s Current Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.'s products, click here .

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 14 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/financial-disclosures/ . The material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

